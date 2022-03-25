Major League Baseball (MLB) is the oldest sports league in the world. Major League Baseball (MLB) will have 30 teams in 2022—15 in the National League and 15 in the American League—with 29 in the United States and one in Canada.

Nobody can deny that baseball is the most popular and well-liked sport in the United States. Baseball is considered to be a national pastime by 90% of people in the United States. Major League Baseball (MLB) has a slew of well-known supporters spread across North America. Every major league team has its noteworthy backers.

10 celebrities who are passionate MLB fans

1. Barack Obama

Barack Obama is best known as the 44th President of the United States of America. He is an outspoken supporter of Chicago's South Side baseball team. The White Sox are a part of the American League Central division in Major League Baseball. Despite only being an Illinois senator at the time, Obama was present when the team was recognized at the White House in 2006 for winning the World Series the previous fall. However, when the Chicago Cubs visited the White House after winning the World Series, Obama said, "Among Sox fans, I'm the number one Cubs fan."

"Thank you to @barackobama and @michelleobama for hosting us at the @WhiteHouse! #CubsInDC" - @ cubs

2. Ludacris

It's challenging to find a celebrity who loves their hometown as much as Ludacris. The rapper is a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves (American League East division in MLB) and everything they stand for. He has also worn Braves shirts and hats in music videos, and he even led a Tomahawk chop at SunTrust Park during a game in 2017. Ludacris also threw out the first pitch, played concerts for Braves supporters, and posted on social media about his devotion for the Georgia franchise.

3. Michael Phelps

A Baltimore native and 21-time Olympic gold medalist, Michael Phelps is an avid Orioles fan. In 2013, he even went to Spring Training and took some batting practice swings.

Phelps laughed while standing on the medal podium during the Rio Olympics, causing an international outcry. While standing on stage during the medal ceremony for the men's 200-meter butterfly race, an emotional Michael Phelps busted out laughing near the end of the National Anthem. Phelps grew up in Baltimore, where the anthem for their favorite Baltimore Orioles (American League East division in MLB) emphasizes one word. After earning his 21st gold medal in the men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay, Phelps spoke to NBC:

"My boys from Baltimore were down on the other end, and back in Maryland, we all say “O!” for the Orioles during that part of the National Anthem. And all of the sudden I hear them roar “O!” and I knew exactly where it came from, and I just lost it because those guys came down from Baltimore and New York City to be here, and it’s just special to see those guys in the stands."

"Michael Phelps laughing on the podium while the other two look miserable. Legend imo." - @ Kyle M.

4. Eminem

Despite the fact that Eminem was born in St. Joseph, he constantly refers to Detroit as his home. He is a diehard Detroit Tigers (American League Central division in MLB) fan. Eminem has included his city in a lot of his work, and he's also been a big supporter of the Tigers, largely through fashion.

5. Tom Hanks:

Tom Hanks used to work for the Oakland Athletics. One of his first occupations was selling peanuts at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum when he was younger. As a result, he is a diehard Oakland Athletic's (American League West division in MLB) fan.

"I was actually at the taping of the show in San Francisco when Hanks talked about the A's, and this allowed me to drag out this 15-year-old quote: "I had kind of an affection for the Oakland A's because I was a vendor at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum. I was 14 years old".- Tom Hanks, The Late Show with David Letterman

6. George W. Bush

President George W. Bush has always supported the Texas Rangers (American League West division in MLB). Bush was more than a fan of the team. During his term as governor of Texas in the 1980s and 90s, he owned a share of the team. Bush has always been a Rangers fan, attending games with former first lady Laura Bush since selling his interest and moving into the White House in 2000.

7.Tina Fey

Tina Fey is an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright from the United States. Tina Fey wanted to be a ball girl for the Philadelphia Phillies (American League East division in MLB) before becoming one of the funniest people on television. She never realized her dream, but she did pose for a photo with Phillie Phanatic once, something she should be proud of. Her devotion dates back to her childhood when she would accompany her father to games at Veterans Stadium in nearby Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. When the Phillies faced the Yankees in the 2008 World Series, Fey stayed true to her roots and proudly supported them over the team from her chosen community, demonstrating her fandom even further.

8. Metallica

Metallica's members have close ties to San Francisco, and they've performed at their hometown venue numerous times throughout the years. In recent years, Metallica has built a habit of performing the national anthem before San Francisco Giants (American League West division in MLB) games, and it's hard to think of a better way to start a baseball game than that! For a decade, the franchise has embraced heavy metal legends, presenting "Metallica Night" as an annual event at Oracle Park.

9. Mary Hart

Mary Hart is the epitome of tenaciousness. Since 1979, when she relocated to Los Angeles, the former "Entertainment Tonight" host has been a regular at Dodgers (American League West division in MLB) games. She has also been a season ticket holder at Dodger Stadium for years, even when the club was terrible, and has often been seen behind home plate throughout the team's previous postseason runs. Her fandom became viral during the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and the Red Sox after being captured on camera emulating a Boston pitcher's peculiar mound mannerisms.

10. Jimmy Carter

President Jimmy Carter is well-known for his Georgia origins, including a passion for the Atlanta Braves (American League East division in MLB). Carter has been photographed around the club since the early 1970s, when he was the state governor, notably with great slugger Hank Aaron. Carter and former first lady, Rosalynn, have been regulars at Braves' home games since his time in the White House ended.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt