The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Why Josh Duhamel is replacing Emilio Estevez in season 2?

Emilio Estevez's departure from the Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, left the show without a hockey coach. Producers have recently roped in Safe Haven fame Josh Duhamel as the Mighty Ducks team's new head coach.

Estevez's exit news came in November last year, and reports claimed that he was let go due to his "anti-vaccine position." Later, in a statement, the actor said he is not against vaccines and takes the pandemic seriously.

He further stated that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March but suffered long-haul symptoms throughout the year. Despite feeling unwell and being worried about safety, he joined the filming of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in August 2020 in Vancouver. According to him, the franchise's legacy was more important than his health.

In a statement, Estevez said:

“In retrospect, I wrongly chose to protect the show over being transparent about having contracted Covid-19. I may have provided another public example to wit, how we are all vulnerable to this deadly disease."

He continued:

“Simply put, I am anti-bully. My exit from the show was due to a myriad of creative differences – any other narrative is false. To the fans of the franchise – I am as disappointed as you are."

His character Gordon Bombay ended his journey in Season 1.

Josh Duhamel’s character name is Gavin Cole

In place of Estevez, Duhamel will be seen as the new hockey coach named Gavin Cole. His character is a former NHL player-turned-coach who “runs the intense summer hockey institute” where The Mighty Ducks will be seen playing in the second season.

The character description further reads:

“Inspirational, charming, hardcore [and] big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life.”

Duhamel will join the cast members, including Lauren Graham, Swayam Bhatia, Bella Higginbotham, Julee Cerda, Kiefer O’Reilly, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and De’Jon Watts.

All about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is about a ragtag hockey team. The sports drama series sequels the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks.

The film starred Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay alongside Joss Ackland, Joshua Jackson, Josef Sommer, Lane Smith, and Elden Henson.

Nearly 30 years later, Disney+ launched the series last year. The premiere date of Season 2 has not yet been revealed.

