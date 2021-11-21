'Bruised' cast list: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, and others star in the sports drama

Bruised is an upcoming sports drama directed by and starring Halle Berry. The film follows the story of a former MMA fighter, Jackie Justice, who has now taken to drinking and is stuck in an abusive relationship with her former manager (Adan Canto).

In an unforeseen turn of events, Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.), the six-year-old son Jackie had given up for adoption, returns after the sudden death of his father. She rediscovers her fighting spirit once again and enters the ring. Jackie is approached to fight the top female fighter and takes on that challenge to prove her worth once again.

Bruised is set to drop on Netflix on November 24, 2021. Prior to its release, here is a look at the cast list of the film.

Halle Berry as Jackie Justice

Halle Berry stars in Bruised in the lead role of an MMA fighter who is set out to prove her worth again. The American actress began her career as a model and entered several beauty contests, finishing as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant.

She became the first and only African American woman, till date, to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, which she won for her performance in the romantic drama Monster's Ball (2001). Berry is also known for her high-profile role in the X-Men franchise and as Bond girl Jinx in Die Another Day (2002).

Adan Canto as Desi

Adan Canto plays the role of Desi, Jackie's former manager with whom she is stuck in an abusive relationship. Canto is known for his role as Sunspot in the 2014 superhero film X-Men: Days of Future Past. He has also played Paul Torres on the Fox drama series The Following, and the real-life politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in acclaimed Netflix drama series Narcos.

Shamier Anderson as Immaculate

Shamier Anderson stars in the film as Immaculate, an MMA league owner who arranges the match between Jackie and Lady Killer. He is a Canadian actor known for playing U.S. Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls on the television series Wynonna Earp.

Others in the cast of 'Bruised'

The rest of the cast includes Sheila Atim as Bobbi Buddhakan Berroa, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Pops, a seasoned trainer who works with Jackie, UFC fighter Valentina Shevchenko as Lady Killer, who Jackie fights, and Danny Boyd Jr. as Jackie's son.

Catch Bruised streaming on Netflix from November 24, 2021.

