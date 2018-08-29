Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE superstars and their X-Men counterparts

Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
681   //    29 Aug 2018, 22:21 IST

Strowman as Hulk.
An artist's depiction of how Braun Strowman would look if he were 'The Hulk'.

What comes in your mind when you think of 'Good vs Evil'? It's comic books, isn't it? Yes. But the same is also observed in professional wrestling. Though there's no chance in hell that the superhuman battles depicted in comic books could ever exist in the real world, we still have an equivalent occurring every week.

In the world of World Wrestling Entertainment, heroes, commonly known as the 'babyfaces' or simply 'faces', fight to protect others from the villainous 'heels'. Instead of relying on superpowers, these heroes seize the day with their skills and athleticism.

Be it the wacky dialogues (promos), the ever-so-popular 'Good vs Evil' theme, or the bright-coloured clothes, professional wrestling, especially WWE, resembles the storyline and characters we find in comic books to a good degree.

One of the top stars of WWE, Finn Balor, has a fancy alter-ego known as 'The Demon'. Interestingly, his bodypaint is inspired by Marvel's Venom and Carnage. Thus, there is no denying the fact that pro wrestling draws a lot of inspiration from the comics.

So, today I attempt to match WWE superstars, past and present, with their X-Men counterparts.

5. Braun Strowman as Juggernaut


Braun Strowman tipped over a full-sized ambulance
Braun Strowman tipped over an ambulance, assuming the power of Juggernaut.

We have seen Juggernaut lifting and throwing building blocks around, well, Strowman is not far behind as he can lift vans and tip over ambulances with ease.

Braun has superhuman strength and can demolish anyone or anything in his path. He is truly the 'Monster Among Men'.

Superhuman strength, a disposition to flip giant obstacles, extreme durability and stamina; Braun Strowman is the real Juggernaut of WWE.

Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
