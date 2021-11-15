Where to watch Halle Berry's MMA movie 'Bruised'? 

Halle Berry's new movie 'Bruised' is set to be released on Netflix on November 24th, 2021. The film had its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2020

Halle Berry, the renowned actress whose regular attendance at UFC events is now a staple, will feature in the lead role in the MMA-themed film. The film is also Berry's directorial debut.

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm Halle Berry is a knockout at the LA premiere of her directorial debut, BRUISED Halle Berry is a knockout at the LA premiere of her directorial debut, BRUISED https://t.co/5D8ev1WpDd

'Bruised' also features UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Berry plays an aging MMA fighter who yearns to make it to the elite level.

Watch the trailer for 'Bruised' below:

The 55-year old actress is fond of the sport of mixed martial arts and regularly shows her support to the fighters. The Academy Award-winning actress was also present to oversee the ceremonial weigh-in and staredown between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili before UFC 268.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting UFC 268 video: Halle Berry oversees Rose Namjunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 weigh-in staredown mmafighting.com/2021/11/5/2276… UFC 268 video: Halle Berry oversees Rose Namjunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 weigh-in staredown mmafighting.com/2021/11/5/2276… https://t.co/41FmCmJCYZ

Halle Berry spoke about her new film at UFC 268, while talking to ESPN MMA. During the interview, she showed her affection for women's MMA. Halle Berry also revealed that the only person she roots for 'undisputedly' is Valentina Shevchenko.

"I love the ladies too much! The only person I'm ever gonna root for, undisputedly, is Valentina Shevchenko. She was my fight partner in 'Bruised', she's become my sweetheart, I'll always root for her..."

Watch the full interview below:

Valentina Shevchenko attended the premier of 'Bruised' along with Halle Berry

UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko also attended the premiere of Halle Berry's upcoming film.

The Kyrgyzstani fighter was accompanied by her sister Antonina Shevchenko, who also competes in the flyweight division.

"With Title fighters of “Bruised” The movie Fisted hand gorgeous @halleberry and @BulletValentina Premiere on Netflix Nov24th"

