The Mandalorian season 3 cast list and characters explored

Episode 1 of the much anticipated The Mandalorian season 3 has been released. This season will consist of eight episodes and will conclude on April 19, 2023.

The show is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Galactic Empire and follows the titular character, a bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal), who travels to the galaxy's outer reaches.

Remnant Imperial forces have hired him to bring them a child named Grogu. But when he comes face-to-face with the Force-sensitive infant, his heart melts. He then makes it his mission to protect the child and reunite him with his kind.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

Let's take a look at the cast and characters of season 3 of the show.

The Mandalorian season 3 cast list: The beloved Pedro Pascal is back

1) Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian

2023 is undoubtedly Pedro Pascal's year with HBO's The Last of Us and now season 3 of The Mandalorian. The character's real name is Din Djarin but he is mostly known as The Mandalorian. He is ruthless towards his enemies and does everything to protect the Force-sensitive child, Grogu.

The character was inspired by Clint Eastwood and many comparisons have been drawn between the Mandalorian and Eastwood's "Man with No Name" from the Dollars Trilogy.

Pedro Pascal has become a household name for his roles in Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Last of Us, etc.

2) Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Moff Gideon is a strong leader of the broken Galactic Empire. He is best known for carrying out The Siege of Mandalore, a massacre that killed thousands of Mandalorian people. This tragedy is commonly known as The Night of a Thousand Tears, during which, Gideon procured The Darksaber, a very sacred artifact for Mandalorians.

Esposito is a veteran of the film/tv industry. He has played important roles in shows like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys, Once Upon a Time, Godfather of Harlem, Kaleidoscope, etc.

3) Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan Kryze was first introduced as a lieutenant for the terrorist organization Death Watch. Their goal was to overthrow the peaceful Mandalorian government.

But Bo-Katan later formed an alliance with the Mandalorians and defeated Maul's forces. Her sister Satine was killed in the process. She then gained control over the Darksaber and declared herself the ruler of Mandalore.

Katee Sackhoff is best known for her portrayal of Lieutenant Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, Niko Breckenridge on Another Life, and Victoria "Vic" Moretti on Longmire.

She has even appeared in films like Halloween: Resurrection, White Noise: The Light, Batman: Year One, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, Sexy Evil Genius, Riddick, Oculus and Don't Knock Twice.

Other faces we will get to see this season include Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Christopher Lloyd.

Poll : 0 votes