"Is this man okay?": Pedro Pascal Starbucks drink order sends fans into a frenzy 

A TikTok user, @alexafromspace, recently met Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal and later posted videos of their encounter on her account. However, what surprised fans were the Last of Us star's Starbucks coffee cup and the contents of his order, which he unwittingly revealed. A zoomed-in view of Pedro's Starbucks order has since sent the internet into a frenzy.

Some people were curious about what Pedro ordered from Starbucks in the first video of their chance meeting that Alexa posted on TikTok. So Alexa made another video in which she zoomed in on the cup Pedro was holding to show viewers the order list.

Alexa wrote in the video text overlay:

“For everyone asking about Pedro’s Starbucks order”

The Mandalorian star ordered an ice quad espresso with extra ice and six shots in a venti cup.

User @tcmreads on Twitter expressed their shock over Pedro ordering six shots of blonde espresso with just ice and nothing else and wrote,

"apparently pedro pascal's starbucks order is six shots of blonde espresso with ice and nothing else!! is this man okay????"

tay⋆｡･*˚⁺‧͙ @tcmreads apparently pedro pascal’s starbucks order is six shots of blonde espresso with ice and nothing else!! is this man okay???? apparently pedro pascal’s starbucks order is six shots of blonde espresso with ice and nothing else!! is this man okay????

Netizens lose their mind over Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order

Fans have been obsessed with Pedro's coffee order since the video went viral. The investigative skills of TikTok creator @alexafromspace are admirable. She zoomed in on the label on the actor's cup, and despite the fact that the words were a little blurry, the user was able to decipher the entire order.

But what left Pedro’s fans gasping was the high caffeine content of his order. Espresso typically contains more caffeine than regular coffee, making the drink much more intense. Six shots of espresso would be too much caffeine, and that’s what fans have been shocked about.

However, some fans shared that they were going to try Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order, so it can be anticipated that it will soon sell out.

Pedro is known among his fans as the ‘daddy’ of the internet, as he himself also declared in a red carpet interview.

Alexa jokingly titled her TikTok video:

"Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders.”

The video has since reached over 2.6 million views, with the Game of Thrones actor’s fans already pulling up the Starbucks app on their phones and trying out the drink themselves.

Riley Lewis @RileyCarsonCola Gonna get the Pedro Pascal at Starbucks before work today Gonna get the Pedro Pascal at Starbucks before work today https://t.co/L5kXBZIXeA

Some people joked that if someone tried Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order, they might get a cardiac arrest.

steph 🍒 @lavendarkitty pedro pascal’s starbucks order would send me into cardiac arrest pedro pascal’s starbucks order would send me into cardiac arrest

Lou 🌻 @louluxia When you try to drink Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order When you try to drink Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order https://t.co/TlTIty6RnU

One user compared the actor's need for such a strong drink with a medical student's situation when they have 50 different deadlines, all due in just 48 hours.

Meap @MeganeMino Pedro Pascal orders Starbucks like he's a med student with 50 different deadlines due in 48 hours Pedro Pascal orders Starbucks like he's a med student with 50 different deadlines due in 48 hours

Another fan posted after ordering the same drink - six shots of espresso with extra ice in a venti cup.

Ayala @RegularSinner Ordered Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order, and had coffee before it. I’m LIVING rn Ordered Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order, and had coffee before it. I’m LIVING rn https://t.co/0xaz2l2yPF

The A is for villAin @Aria_Picn1 Me watching everyone being shocked/worried about Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order knowing damn well that is the exact same drink and the exact amount of shots i always get Me watching everyone being shocked/worried about Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order knowing damn well that is the exact same drink and the exact amount of shots i always get https://t.co/JOUJV77UPQ

Some netizens are sure that the drink Pedro Pascal ordered would kill them and saidit was a violent way to start one's morning.

Scramble 2 @scrambles2nd Pedro Pascal orders six shots of espresso in his Starbucks coffee that is a violent way to start the morning Pedro Pascal orders six shots of espresso in his Starbucks coffee that is a violent way to start the morning 😭😭

End/Ghost! Riddler kinnie 🦇 @Void_Thingy I genuinely think drinking Pedro Pascal's starbucks order would kill me I genuinely think drinking Pedro Pascal's starbucks order would kill me

mel | @dinspktr no WONDER pedro pascal had to take an ambien to sleep,, his starbucks order is insane /j /t no WONDER pedro pascal had to take an ambien to sleep,, his starbucks order is insane /j /t https://t.co/f3lh2cXK6g

The 47-year-old actor has played a number of well-known roles, including Oberyn Martell in HBO's hit fantasy television series Game of Thrones. He also plays the protagonist in The Mandalorian, a Star Wars spin-off on Disney+, and Joel Miller in The Last of Us.

Poll : 0 votes