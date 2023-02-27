"Is this man okay?": Pedro Pascal Starbucks drink order sends fans into a frenzy 

A TikTok user, @alexafromspace, recently met Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal and later posted videos of their encounter on her account. However, what surprised fans were the Last of Us star's Starbucks coffee cup and the contents of his order, which he unwittingly revealed. A zoomed-in view of Pedro's Starbucks order has since sent the internet into a frenzy.
Some people were curious about what Pedro ordered from Starbucks in the first video of their chance meeting that Alexa posted on TikTok. So Alexa made another video in which she zoomed in on the cup Pedro was holding to show viewers the order list.
Alexa wrote in the video text overlay:
“For everyone asking about Pedro’s Starbucks order”
The Mandalorian star ordered an ice quad espresso with extra ice and six shots in a venti cup.
User @tcmreads on Twitter expressed their shock over Pedro ordering six shots of blonde espresso with just ice and nothing else and wrote,
"apparently pedro pascal's starbucks order is six shots of blonde espresso with ice and nothing else!! is this man okay????"
Netizens lose their mind over Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order
Fans have been obsessed with Pedro's coffee order since the video went viral. The investigative skills of TikTok creator @alexafromspace are admirable. She zoomed in on the label on the actor's cup, and despite the fact that the words were a little blurry, the user was able to decipher the entire order.
But what left Pedro’s fans gasping was the high caffeine content of his order. Espresso typically contains more caffeine than regular coffee, making the drink much more intense. Six shots of espresso would be too much caffeine, and that’s what fans have been shocked about.
However, some fans shared that they were going to try Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order, so it can be anticipated that it will soon sell out.
Pedro is known among his fans as the ‘daddy’ of the internet, as he himself also declared in a red carpet interview.
Alexa jokingly titled her TikTok video:
"Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders.”
The video has since reached over 2.6 million views, with the Game of Thrones actor’s fans already pulling up the Starbucks app on their phones and trying out the drink themselves.
Some people joked that if someone tried Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order, they might get a cardiac arrest.
One user compared the actor's need for such a strong drink with a medical student's situation when they have 50 different deadlines, all due in just 48 hours.
Another fan posted after ordering the same drink - six shots of espresso with extra ice in a venti cup.
Some netizens are sure that the drink Pedro Pascal ordered would kill them and saidit was a violent way to start one's morning.
The 47-year-old actor has played a number of well-known roles, including Oberyn Martell in HBO's hit fantasy television series Game of Thrones. He also plays the protagonist in The Mandalorian, a Star Wars spin-off on Disney+, and Joel Miller in The Last of Us.