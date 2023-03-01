The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 review: A slow start to an exciting journey

After an extended absence, barring a couple in The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian finally returned with a new season to continue the adventures of Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and the ever-engaging Grogu. The latest episode had a lot of weight on its shoulders, given that viewer expectations were quite high.

The premiere episode of The Mandalorian season 3 dropped on March 1, 2023, on Dinsey+. While it is evident that the show has evolved into a more mature and better developed version of itself, the first episode was a rather slow and sloppy ride back into the heart of Mandalore. The weakened pacing was certainly different from what viewers were used to in the previous seasons.

Despite these shortcomings, the episode had enough matter to keep fans engaged throughout.

The first episode of The Mandalorian season 3, titled The Apostate, is a fitting tribute to Din's start of a redemption quest.

The Mandalorian episode 1 review: An exposition-heavy ride with the Star Wars' favorite duo

One of the greatest strengths of The Mandalorian has been the chemistry between Grogu and Din, the two most lovable characters in the Star Wars universe. The new season has managed to explore this to the fullest.

The episode began at a sluggish pace, very different from what most would have expected, and continued that way for quite some time. However, this did not make the episode any less appealing. In fact, the episode did contain some fantastic battle scenes as well as some pulsating action.

It also went back to the quest-a-day format of the Star Wars spinoff, which made the first season especially popular among fans. This meant that the episode introduced something bigger as well, a long-drawn quest for redemption, which is sure to form the crux of this season's story. This quest was previously brought up in The Book of Boba Fett, but it was not given the importance it deserved.

Additionally, the new episode put many long-standing questions about Din and Grogu's future to rest, something that has been pending for quite some time now. Yet, one of the things that this episode failed to do well was including the recaps in a way that would be interesting and meaningful. For the most part, recaps from The Book of Boba Fett felt like a misplaced element with little to add to the story.

The creators, however, did manage to pull off Grogu with utmost conviction yet again. Adding a perfect amount of narrative importance and meme-worthy cuteness, Grogu was yet again the beating heart of the show, spilling magic on every scene he appeared in.

Another concern The Mandalorian has to counter this season is its release after the politically charged and brilliantly written Andor. Before this, the Pedro Pascal-starrer was one of the greatest things Star Wars fans had seen, but with Andor, things have undoubtedly changed quite a bit.

While the creators may have already prepared the installment keeping this in mind, it will be more difficult to impress fans now. Andor was a good series overall, with little to complain about, and it also held the key to many important things that might unfold in the future.

The next episode, which will premiere on March 8, 2023, will hopefully improve the narrative pace. Until then, viewers can watch the first episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes