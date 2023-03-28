The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details explored

After a two-year hiatus, The Mandalorian has returned to the small screen with Din Djarin and his companion Grogu. The dynamic duo is once again on a new adventure exploring the galaxy, and especially the planet of Mandalore, where they make many allies as they get ready to face new enemies.

The exciting spin-off of the Star Wars franchise has also paved the way for a number of follow-up series including The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. Fans are currently enjoying the third season of The Mandalorian and episode 5 of the current installment is set to drop soon.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 to release on March 29, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 release date and where to watch

Disney Plus has scheduled the release of the next episode of the series for this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 3 am ET or 12 am PT. The episode is expected to be around 41 minutes long. Peter Ramsey directed the upcoming episode, while the script was penned by Jon Favreau.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has already crossed its halfway mark and is now nearing its end. This installment of the hit series will have eight episodes and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for them.

Recap of episode 4

In the previous episode 4, viewers saw that during a Mandalorian training session, a giant raptor swooped down and took away one of the Tribe’s Foundlings. Following the incident, Mando, Paz Vizsla, and Bo-Katan led a rescue party to the raptor’s lair, where they found its babies and took them back to the covert.

In other news, Grogu, watching the Armorer work, prompted a flashback to Order 66, and fans saw him being taken away from Coruscant by a Jedi, Kelleran Beq. The Armorer also replaced one of Bo-Katan’s spaulders with a fresh one depicting the iconic Mythosaur skull, a creature they had probably sighted earlier.

About the plot of episode 5

In season 3 episode 5, which has been titled Chapter 21: The Foundling, we will see the lone bounty hunter and Grogu continue their journey through the Star Wars galaxy. Meanwhile, the New Republic is struggling to lead the galaxy away from its dark history.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy."

The cast of the episode will include Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, among others.

About the series

The Mandalorian picks up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett to continue the adventures of Din and Grogu. The official synopsis of season 3 reads:

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The third season sees Mando and Grogu going to Mandalore, where Mando wants to redeem himself for his transgressions as he earlier removed his helmet while in the presence of another being.

Watch the upcoming episode 5 of the show on March 29, 2023, at 3 am ET on Disney Plus

Poll : 0 votes