The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3: Air time, release date, plot, run time, and more details

The previous episode of The Mandalorian followed the exploits of Din Djarin on the planet of Mandalore, which was discovered to not be as deserted and toxic as was once thought. Given the colossal revelation we saw at the end of last week’s episode, the upcoming one will likely delve deeper into what the future holds for Din.

Mando finally fulfilled his mission to find redemption in accordance with the Mandalorian creed, but he seems to have stumbled upon some bigger things which promise to take him on another adventure. Season 3 episode 3 holds some clues as to what can be expected of Din and Grogu in the future.

If you are an avid Star Wars fan, then there is no way you can miss out on what the spin-off series holds in each of its episodes.

About The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3

Release date, time, and how to watch

Episode 3 or chapter 19 of the series' season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, March 15. The episode will drop at 12 am PT or 3 am ET, exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform and will reportedly run for 56 minutes.

Season 3 will have eight episodes in total, which means after this week's episode airs, we will have five more remaining.

Recap of episode 2

Last week, we saw that while Din was on his quest to redeem himself in the eyes of The Armorer and the rest of the Mandalorians, he immersed himself in The Living Waters, only to be forcefully pulled underwater.

Bo-Katan jumped in to save Din and while swimming, she passed a giant unidentified beast, which could be the massive Mythosaur. The next episode will take off from here and we can get to the bottom of whether the mysterious underwater creature really is who we are thinking.

Plot details for episode 3

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 official synopsis is as follows:

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The episode is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, with a script written by Noah Kloor and Jon Favreau. No episodic promo has been released for the Star Wars series.

Although Mandalore is in better condition than Din anticipated, there is no one who can lead their planet, with warriors scattered across the galaxy in different factions.

It is expected that some of them will unite at some point in the season, but the question still looming is will it be Din, armed with the Darksaber, who will unite and rebuild their civilization? The upcoming episode is expected to give us some hints regarding the same.

Tune in to Disney Plus this Wednesday for another exciting episode featuring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his adorable companion Grogu.

Poll : 0 votes