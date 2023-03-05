The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 air time, release date, plot, run time, and more explored

The Mandalorian season 3 finally made its debut on Disney last week and the Star Wars spin-off is all set to release a new episode for fans soon. Fans have enjoyed watching Din Djarin, aka Mando, and Grogu go on adventures in seasons 1 and 2 and can't wait to see what the upcoming episode of season 3 has in store for them.

From being chased by bounty hunters to escaping the clutches of the Empire, the duo has formed the deepest father-son bond in the galaxy. The current season of the series promises more adventures as Djarin explores what it means to be Mandalorian and wields the legendary Darksaber, along with Grogu.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 to release on March 8, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 made its debut on March 1, 2023, on the Disney streaming platform, and the series will be releasing new episodes weekly. The upcoming episode will drop on March 8, 2023, at 3.01 am ET or 12.01 am PT.

Since it is a Disney original series, it will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Fans can watch the series by subscribing to the streamer for $7 per month with ads or $11 per month to enjoy a seamless viewing experience.

The release schedule for season 3 is as follows:

Episode 3 - March 15

Episode 4 - March 22

Episode 5 - March 29

Episode 6 - April 5

Episode 7 - April 12

Episode 8 - April 19

Mando and Grogu to embark on a journey to Mandalore in season 3 episode 2

The synopsis for season 3 episode 2 of the Disney Plus series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy."

In episode 2 Mando and Grogu will embark on their journey to the planet Mandalore. Their travels to Mandalore will be the main focus of the upcoming episode, which will lay the premise for further adventures to unfold in the new world.

Disney's official synopsis for season 3 reads:

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The upcoming episode will span around 40 to 50 minutes and has been titled Chapter 18. Created by Jon Favreau, season 3 of the Star Wars spin-off stars the following actors:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Catch The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 on Disney Plus this Wednesday.

