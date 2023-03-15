The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 recap: Did Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze find shelter?

Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze found shelter in a secret location that houses a Mandalorian covert, allowing them to escape from Imperial forces. But when they arrived, Din Djarin had to prove himself that he had been redeemed after bathing in the Living waters.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian hasn't been anything short of epic. 2023 is definitely Pedro Pascal's year, and it's not even April yet.

This episode of The Mandalorian, titled Chapter 19: The Convert, was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and written by Noah Kloor and Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 recap: Is Bo-Katan Kryze hiding something from Din Djarin?

The latest episode of The Mandalorian starts in Living Waters, with Bo-Katan Kryze saving Din Djarin from an unknown attacker in the nick of time. Djarin said that he felt redeemed after bathing in the water and collecting a sample of it. Bo-Katan asked him if he saw anything underwater, and Djarin said he saw nothing. For some unknown reason, Bo-Katan did not mention the creature she spotted underwater.

As they head towards Kalevala, TIE interceptors come after Bo-Katan's ship. Din tells her to take him back to his fighter so that he can deal with the assailants. Bo-Katan drops Din back to his starfighter, and they make work of the attackers. They get attacked by another squadron, but instead of fighting this time around, they decide to escape.

In Coruscant. Dr. Penn Pershing gives a speech to the New Republic. He says that even with a shameful past, Pershing is ready to help the New Republic with the help of advanced cloning methods. After the speech and small talk with some delegates, Pershing met other members of the Amnesty Program, including G68, a former officer under Moff Gideon.

As they celebrate their new status, Pershing finds a box of travel biscuits left on his doorstep, presumably by some of his new friends in the Amnesty Program.

The next day, Pershing begins his work as part of the New Republic. He then enjoys a view of the city alongside G68, and the two share a moment of mutual admiration over their past lives as Imperials. Pershing reveals that he missed working as an Imperial scientist, but G68 objects. G68 pulls a prank on his new friend and they disperse.

The following day, Pershing gets interviewed by a droid about his current living conditions and work as part of the New Republic’s Amnesty Program. The droids ask him if he could continue his research on the banned method of cloning. He then meets G68 and tells her that his work on cloning will only help the New Republic, if he can prove it. G68 agrees to get the equipment but decides to let the night pass before taking the next step.

Back at the station, Pershing argues with a coworker that old Imperial equipment can still be used instead of destroying them. He learns that the Republic supersedes everything they’re doing. He again asks G68 to get him his equipment. Later that night, G68 and Pershing arrive at the disposal yards after getting chased by Droids.

G68 and Pershing enter a decommissioned Star Destroyer. The former reveals that her name was Elia Kane, and she was a former Imperial communications officer. They notice a weird noise and get out of there with the equipment but get caught by New Republic authorities. Elia revealed that she has been working alongside the authorities all this time and framed Pershing.

Inside an interrogation cell, Pershing is placed in a device that was intended to change his thought process. Elia gets congratulated for her work, but after her superior leaves the control room, she increases the machine’s settings to dangerous levels.

Meanwhile, Din brings Bo-Katan to a secret location that houses a Mandalorian covert trying to escape from Imperial forces. The Armorer graciously welcomes them.

