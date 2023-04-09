What time will The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 air on Disney +? Plot and more explored

The Mandalorian, the fan-favorite action-adventure series, will return with a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 3:01 am ET / 12:00 am PT, exclusively on Disney +. Developed by Jon Favreau, the first live-action show in the highly celebrated franchise, Star Wars, has enjoyed great popularity over the last two seasons for its fascinating plotlines and captivating cast members.

Without a doubt, fans of the show have been eager to see what episode 7 has in store for them, especially after the previous episode 6, titled Chapter 22: Guns for Hire, featured an intense and challenging series of events involving the Mandalorian's visit to a lavish world filled with a lucrative line of work.

Let's dive right in to find out all about the seventh episode of the show's current third season, ahead of the episode's debut on Disney +.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 will see the debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn

Scheduled to make its arrival on Wednesday, the highly awaited episode 7 of the popular series’ third season will be Chapter 23. However, the complete title for the upcoming new episode is yet to be revealed by the network. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have served as writers for the new episode, while Rick Famuyiwa has acted as the director.

The upcoming episode will witness the much-awaited arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Episode 7 will begin with Elia Kane reporting to Moff Gideon on Coruscant. Gideon will be seen inside an underground base. In the new episode, it will be confirmed that Gideon was the one behind all the horrifying pirate attacks on Navarro.

Episode 7 will also showcase a team of Imperial officers called the Shadow Council. It consists of Gilad Pellaeon, who is Thrawn's associate. They will be seen working on Project Necromancer. The council will also reveal that Grand Admiral Thrawn's arrival is forthcoming.

In the episode, followers of the show will also see Gideon requesting more TIEs to battle it out with the Mandalorians. Gideon will be on display alongside other super commandos and several cloning booths in the episode. Thus, viewers are in for a grand new episode.

Take a closer look at the series' season 3 cast list

The cast members for the series' latest season include:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder as the on-set doubles for the Mandalorian

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Grogu

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Tait Fletcher and Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Katy M. O'Brian as Elia Kane

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Omid Abtahi as Penn Pershing

Ahmed Best as Kelleran Beq

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva

Tim Meadows as Colonel Tuttle

The third season of the series premiered on Disney + on March 1, 2023. As per the official synopsis for season 3:

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Don't forget to watch episode 7 of The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney +.

