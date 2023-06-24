5 TV shows leaving Netflix in July 2023

Like every month, Netflix is all geared up to say goodbye to older titles and introduce newer additions to their extensive streaming library in July. Netflix is arguably the biggest most popular streaming service in the world. One of the things that makes them so successful is their wide and ever-evolving library of quality content.

The platform always vies to keep its content fresh and exciting, constantly updating its catalog with the latest titles. With newer titles coming in, Netflix removes some of its older offerings.

With July coming in a week, Netflix has listed out the changes in its library that its subscribers will be enjoying. In this article, we list some of the TV shows that will be removed by the end of July.

Chappelle's Show, Moesha, and 3 other series that Netflix will bid adieu to in July

1) Chapelle's Show

Chappelle's Show (Image via Comedy Central)

Chapelle's Show was a popular sketch comedy series from the house of Comedy Central. Created by Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan, the show premiered in 2003. It aired two complete seasons with a third season that put together unreleased sketches from previous seasons.

The show starred Dave Chappelle as the headlining artist with notable comedians like Charlie Murphy, Rudy Rush, Donnell Rawlings, Paul Mooney, and others. It will be exiting the streaming platform on the first day of July.

Through his show, Chapelle tackled issues such as race and class discrimination, star culture, substance abuse, and other socially relevant topics. The show also featured musical performances by guest artists, including Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, John Mayer, Kanye West, Cee-Lo, and others. The popularity of the show even got it placed among TV Guide's list of top 100 shows.

2) Baby Ballroom

Baby Ballroom (Image via Channel 5)

Baby Ballroom was a documentary-type British dance reality TV show from the house of Channel 5, a British public television network. The series premiered in 2017 and aired for two seasons with a total of 15 episodes.

Baby Ballroom is set in Wolverhampton, England, and delves into the cutthroat world of kids' ballroom dancing. The show explores behind the scenes at Zig Zag Dance Factory, an institute run by former ballroom dance champions, Warren and Jane Bullock. With the rising popularity of kids' ballroom dancing, the competition also grows fiercer for the young dancers, and they practice tirelessly to take the top spot.

Both the seasons of the series will be leaving Netflix on July 9, 2023.

3) Married at First Sight season 11

Married at First Sight (Image via FYI)

Married at First Sight is an American reality TV series from the house of FYI and later Lifetime. Originally based on its Danish counterpart, Gift ved første blik, the show was co-created by Lotte Offenberg Bergqvist. It premiered in 2014 and has since aired 16 seasons to date, with 306 episodes and counting.

Married at First Sight is set up in a very unique format with the ultimate goal of finding people their true forever after. In each season, the show brings together a group of single people to be matched with each other by expert panelists. The complete strangers get married and navigate marital life, until the end of the show, when they need to decide if they want to continue the marriage or file for divorce.

The show is currently available to stream on Netflix from seasons 11 through 13. However, season 11 will be removed from the platform on July 14.

4) Popples

Popples (Image via Netflix)

Popples is a children's animated series from the house of Netflix. The show was based on Saban Brands' toy line of the same name and came as an original reboot of the 1980s television adaptation. Directed by Olivier Derynck and Ram Ganapati Rao, the series released three seasons between 2015 and 2016.

Popples follows the lives of five furry friends, Bubbles, Lulu, Sunny, Izzy, and Yikes. The teddy/cat-like characters are the BPPs or the Best Popple Pals and they live in Popplopolis. They have fun and go on adventures together as they help friends and neighbors. However, their adventures sometime turn into hilarious situations which they then have to sort out.

All three seasons of the series will be leaving Netflix on July 23, 2023.

5) Moesha

Moesha (Image via UPN)

Moesha was a popular family sitcom from the house of UPN. Created by Ralph Farquhar, Sara V. Finney, and Vida Spears, the series premiered in 1996 on the newly launched network channel, UPN. The latter went on to merge with The WB to become The CW in 2006.

The cast for the show had Brandy Norwood in the titular role. It also included William Allen Young, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marcus Paulk, Lamont Bentley, Countess Vaughn, Yvette Wilson, Shar Jackson, and others in pivotal roles. The show was UPN's premiere show and ran for six seasons till 2001, spawning a spin-off series, The Parkers.

The show revolves around the life of Moesha Mitchell, a high school student in Los Angeles, as she navigates through friendships, romance, and family issues as a teen. The series also delves into relevant contemporary socio-cultural issues with a focus on race and class discrimination.

Moesha will be leaving Netflix on July 31, 2023.

These were some of the TV shows that would be exiting Netflix in July. If any of the titles caught your attention, be sure to catch them before they are removed.

