"A walking talking contradiction": Married at First Sight fans slam Shaquille for giving false reasons to divorce Kirsten

After much waiting and several filler episodes, Married at First Sight season 16 reunion part 1 finally aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, June 21, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long special featured five couples reconnecting with each other and explaining their decisions on the show.

The partners, who did not even know each other, were married off by relationship experts for two months and ultimately only one couple, Nicole and Chris, decided to stick together.

Shaquille, one of the cast members, had decided to divorce his wife Kirsten on decision day despite the fact that the latter wanted to give their relationship more time. Explaining his decision, he said that he did not feel "settled" with Kirsten and that she could have been there for him more times.

In the reunion, Kirsten revealed that she was doing all of her "wife duties" by reminding him of important stuff and had even messaging him when his grandma passed away after their separation.

Pastor Cal could not understand why Shaquille let go of such a good connection. The latter then explained that he got a phone call from a "prophet," who was in his PHD program, and who advised him to make a "selfish" decision. This inclined him to change his final say. He then added that he needed more support in life and that he was also not "good enough" for his ex-wife.

Married at First Sight fans were confused by Shaquille's excuses to divorce Kirsten and called him "a walking talking contradiction."

Married at First Sight fans slam Shaquille for "lying on God"

When pastor Cal confronted Shaquille about his call with the prophet, the latter explained that it just helped him make his decision and the real reason for their divorce was that Kirsten was not his "soulmate" and that she deserved better.

Married at First Sight fans felt that none of theses excuses were true and that he just did not want to stay married.

sawn♎️ @sawnee07 A prophet? So now Shaquille lying on God … #mafs A prophet? So now Shaquille lying on God … #mafs 😂

maiahsherrell @maiahsherrell 🙄 Shaquille needs to grow up. Smh I thought its was Kirsten at first but no it was him!! #MAFS 🙄 Shaquille needs to grow up. Smh I thought its was Kirsten at first but no it was him!!#MAFS

k. @Kaybo_2 #mafs Shaquille keeps saying more support but nothing he’s saying elaborates on what that means. He’s giving answers all over the place for why he said no #MarriedAtFirstSight Shaquille keeps saying more support but nothing he’s saying elaborates on what that means. He’s giving answers all over the place for why he said no #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

Kirsten and Shaquille's marriage was not off to a great start

Kirsten and Shaquille got married as strangers. The former was not attracted to Shaquille's physical features and refused to kiss him at the wedding altar. She also asked him to buy her a house, where they could raise their kids.

Shaquille, on the other hand, called Kirsten her "project" to work on and the couple had multiple fights before finally getting on the same page. This did not last long as Shaquille decided to divorce Kirsten after accusing her of not being there for him.

The second part of Married at First Sight season 16 reunion will air on Lifetime next Wednesday, June 28, at 8 pm ET.

