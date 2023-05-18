Married at First Sight season 16: Which couples decided to stay married and who got divorced?

Lifetime aired the decision day for three Married at First Sight couples on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET. 10 strangers from Nashville got married to their respective partners in an experiment eight weeks ago, where they did not even know who they were marrying and were matched by relationship experts. After many fights, vacations, outings, and family meetings, the couples now had to decide if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce.

The pairs who decided to get a divorce were:

Jasmine and Airris

Gina and Clint

Nicole and Chris decided to stay married and professed their love for each other in front of the experts. Kirsten told Shaquille that she wanted to stay married to him. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, which means that fans will know about Shaquille's final answer next week.

One of the couples of Married at First Sight, Mackinley and Domynique, got divorced just 12 days after their wedding so were not seen on the decision day.

Married at First Sight: 2 couples decided to get divorced

Gina and Clint

Gina and Clint admitted that they had still not developed any romantic feelings and were not attracted to each other. Clint mentioned that they got along very well but some of the things they've said to each other have “divided” their relationship. He also added that they can’t stay together without any intimacy and physical connection.

Both of them together decided that they wanted to get divorced but vowed to stay friends after the Married at First Sight experiment.

Jasmine and Airris

Airris praised Jasmine for giving her 100% even when he was not doing so initially. Jasmine said that she learned more about what she wanted in a marriage from the experiment, and asked for a divorce.

Airris also revealed that their marriage did not go as the couple had planned, and he decided to leave Jasmine. The Married at First Sight experts were not shocked by their decision.

Nicole and Chris

Nicole was nervous that Chris might change his final decision while spending the last 24 hours of their marriage apart. Chris mentioned that if he says no, it will be because of Nicole’s insecurity. In the finale, Nicole called Chris her "North Star" and praised him for making her feel "loved, seen, and beautiful."

Chris confessed his love for Nicole and asked her to stop being so critical of herself. Both of them said “I Love You” to each other and decided to stay together.

Shaquille and Kirsten

Shaquille and Kirsten said that they had many memories together but the former was struggling to be the leader of the household. Kirsten revealed that sometimes they talk in circles and needed to work on their communication.

She decided to stay with him as their marriage was working out quite well. Shaquille mentioned that he appreciated her for not giving up on their relationship even while it was difficult to stand up for himself.

The episode ended before Shaquille could give his final answer.

The next episode of Married at First Sight season 16 will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 pm ET, where Shaquille will tell Kirsten his final decision. It has also been hinted in the episode description that one of the former couples will reconnect while making lattes.

