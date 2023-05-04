"Weird": Married at First Sight fans react as Mackinley says that he wishes he was matched with Gina and not Domynique

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 18 aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, May 3, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Mackinley’s return to the series after his marriage to Domynique ended after just 12 days. He was seen meeting Clint in a gym as the two have become close friends over the past several weeks.

Clint complained about the lack of physical intimacy between him and Gina but was still hopeful about the marriage as their bond was "stronger" than other relationships. He urged Mackinley to find himself a partner even after a few failed dates. However, the latter was more inclined towards dating Clint’s wife Gina if she were single.

Mackinley called Gina a "good-looking girl" in a confessional and explained why he was more compatible with her than Clint:

"Me and Gina are both entrepreneurs, hard workers, goal-oriented, not these big partiers. I’m pretty sure she found me attractive and I clearly think she’s attractive. So, yeah, I wish maybe me and Gina would have been matched over me and Dom."

He added that they might have gone on a date if she was not married to Clint. Married at First Sight fans were shocked by Mackinley's statement and called him "weird."

Married at First Sight fans hope Gina does not date Mackinley

In a previous episode, when the couples were enjoying their honeymoon in Jamaica, Mackinley had called Clint "crazy" for not being attracted to Gina. Now, despite knowing that Gina was married to his friend, Mackinley refused to back away and fans felt that he would ask her out if the couple got divorced on decision day.

In a promo, Mackinley can be seen telling someone that he “slid in Gina’s DMs” but it is unknown when this will be featured on the show. Unaware of his intentions, Clint was seen encouraging Mackinley in the episode to "keep moving" when it comes to relationships and added:

"Why would you deprive yourself of the opportunity of meeting the right person?"

Married at First Sight fans called out Mackinley for using Clint to find out the status of Gina's marriage. They hoped that Gina would not go out with him after the experiment.

shoegaltoo @shoegaltoo #MarriedAtFirstSight @MAFSLifetime there is no way established businesswoman Gina would go for couch-surfing, "i have a lot of big ideas" Mackinley #MAFS @MAFSLifetime there is no way established businesswoman Gina would go for couch-surfing, "i have a lot of big ideas" Mackinley #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Scatterbrained Productions @sb_prods #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Th fact that Mac was sitting there planning to get with Gina while talking to her husband... Th fact that Mac was sitting there planning to get with Gina while talking to her husband...😭 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Twan @blackgirlNesh Now MacKinley!! You cannot come on here lusting over this man wife #MAFS Now MacKinley!! You cannot come on here lusting over this man wife #MAFS https://t.co/3xPgr4KcJL

#MAFS I Hope to God that Gina didn’t pick homeless sneaky Mac over Clint cause #MAFS nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight I Hope to God that Gina didn’t pick homeless sneaky Mac over Clint cause #MAFS #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/fYM1VXDc85

. @unomi_ #MarriedAtFirstSight Mac's not slick he's in here tryna get a temperature check on Gina & clients relationship #mafs Mac's not slick he's in here tryna get a temperature check on Gina & clients relationship #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight

Why did Domynique and Mackinley's marriage break?

Domynique and Mackinley’s marriage ended just 12 days after their wedding. The former refused to move in with her husband after realizing that he did not even have his own home. Mackinley currently lives in a family friend’s house as he had just moved to the city.

Domynique felt that Mackinley was not the “adventurous and extroverted” partner she had been hoping for according to her form. She made the decision to divorce Mackinley right in front of Pastor Cal, who felt that casting her at the age of 25 was perhaps a mistake.

Lifetime airs fresh episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

