"More of a friendship": Married at First Sight fans think Gina does not want to be with Clint

With just a few days left until the decision day, Lifetime aired episode 14 of Married at First Sight season 16 on Wednesday, April 5 at 8 pm ET. While other couples are trying to make progress, Gina and Clint are still sleeping in different bedrooms. The couple shared with relationship expert Dr. Pia Holec on the episode that they were not flirting with each other.

Gina mentioned that her husband did not have "swag" and that she was naturally attracted to other men before the wedding. When Clint tried to explain his side, Gina interrupted him, which Dr. Pia did not like. She gave the couple some exercises to help them with their problems but Gina felt "pressured" by it.

She was uncomfortable while talking about s*x with Clint and confessed that she was feeling "awkward" while doing some exercises suggested by the doctor. Clint, who was very open about the same, told other men that he was keeping an open mind with Gina.

Gina told the other girls that she was trying her best in the marriage.

Married at First Sight fans, however, disagreed as they felt that Gina had already given up on Clint and they were just going to be friends after the experiment was over.

Married at First Sight fans think Gina and Clint will become friends after the experiment

Despite Clint's multiple attempts to bond with Gina, even visiting her salon to understand her love for her work, the latter did not pay attention to Clint and even asked him to cut his hair as she did not like it.

Gina got very offended on her honeymoon when Clint mentioned that he used to be attracted to more athletic and slender women.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Gina for having too many expectations from Clint:

Misty ♠️🏳️‍🌈 @WilmaBosworth #MarriedAtFirstSight Gina still hates Clint, surprised she’s still in the apartment, if she ever really was there. Gina also needs to quit with the hair flipping. #MAFS Gina still hates Clint, surprised she’s still in the apartment, if she ever really was there. Gina also needs to quit with the hair flipping. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Beauty4Ashes @She_evolvess #MarriedAtFirstSight Gina is just going through the motions and doing it respectfully. She's not really different than those who quit the show early and leave #mafs Gina is just going through the motions and doing it respectfully. She's not really different than those who quit the show early and leave #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight

BeccaB @BBfangirltweets #MarriedAtFirstSight I think all Gina's going to get out of this marriage is an occasional dog sitter. #MAFS #MAFS nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville I think all Gina's going to get out of this marriage is an occasional dog sitter. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville

Janae @nae_money Starting this weeks episode of #MAFS . Why does Gina always look so unenthused with Clint but when she’s talking about him to the cameras she seems excited. Starting this weeks episode of #MAFS. Why does Gina always look so unenthused with Clint but when she’s talking about him to the cameras she seems excited.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 16 episode 14

Lifetime's description of the episode reads:

"With two weeks left until Decision Day, the couples face tests as Dr. Pia returns to help with their intimacy and sex lives; while one couple almost reaches a breaking point, another finds hope in a steamy exercise."

Dr. Pia visited the house of all the couples to help solve their intimacy issues. She suggested that Airris open up about their marriage as Jasmine was feeling more guarded than she was at the beginning of their marriage. Dr. Pia asked Nicole to address her insecurities in front of Chris, who supported her.

Kirstin revealed that she did not think Shaquille was masculine and that she expected her partner to be like her dad.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

