"Trauma-bonding": Married at First Sight fans worried as Nicole and Chris talk about their past relationships again

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 12, titled Getting to the Crust, aired on Lifetime on Wednesday, March 22 at 8 pm ET.

Dr. Pepper was seen giving advice to couples on the show who married without knowing their partners. She was happy to see Nicole and Chris getting along fine.

While sharing stories about trust and vulnerability, Nicole revealed that her first relationship was terrible, which built a bad foundation for her following partners. She also confessed that she refused to cry in front of men she dated, and this is something that continued for her for 15 years.

Chris, on the other hand, said that he had been vulnerable to all of his partners in the past, irrespective of whether they were good to him or not. Even in a game, the couple talked about their past relationships. Nicole revealed that she lied to her mother about a burn on her arm, which was caused by her boyfriend using a cigarette.

In another emotional moment, Chris revealed that he sometimes feels he is not worthy of love, based on his previous partners. Nicole was worried that she might break their "happy bubble" just like in her previous relationships.

Married at First Sight fans were worried for the couple as they felt that more than talking, the two bonded over their past trauma and bad relationship experience.

Married at First Sight fans slam Nicole and Chris for always discussing their past experiences

This is not the first time that Nicole and Chris have spoken about their trauma and shared such stories. Married at First Sight fans felt that the couple were acting out of "neediness" and this might affect the future of their relationship.

They also felt that if Nicole kept on talking about her past, Chris might leave her.

Nikki @Eshnick I’m rooting for Chris and Nicole but I am concerned that his “neediness” will wear her down over time. #MAFS #MAFS Nashville I’m rooting for Chris and Nicole but I am concerned that his “neediness” will wear her down over time. #MAFS #MAFSNashville https://t.co/bjxRXHBy8K

WFree @Sunflowers1121 How much longer do we have to listen to Nicole walk us through her insecurities about her past relationships? Enough already you are in a new relationship stop bringing that up to Chris and anyone who will listen. #MAFSNashville How much longer do we have to listen to Nicole walk us through her insecurities about her past relationships? Enough already you are in a new relationship stop bringing that up to Chris and anyone who will listen. #MAFSNashville https://t.co/WLZl1wvOS4

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine #MAFS Nicole, please stop thinking negativity. Your past is not your present (if that makes sense). Focus on the now and continue to grow with Chris. Once you and Chris get into a routine. Your past will be in “the past”. #MarriedAtFirstSight USA #MAFS #MAFS Nashville Nicole, please stop thinking negativity. Your past is not your present (if that makes sense). Focus on the now and continue to grow with Chris. Once you and Chris get into a routine. Your past will be in “the past”. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSUSA #MAFS #MAFSNashville

#Marriedatfirstsight Drinking game: take a shot every time Nicole or Chris says "previous relationship" #MAFS Nashville Drinking game: take a shot every time Nicole or Chris says "previous relationship" 😵‍💫😩#MAFS#MAFSNashville#Marriedatfirstsight

Nicole took Chris and her father to do goat yoga

Nicole wanted her father to be supportive of her husband Chris and wanted them to spend some more time together. All three of them enjoyed the activity and even joked about Nicole's dad teaching yoga to a rugby team.

Nicole's father revealed that he had never seen Nicole this happy with anyone. He warmed up a bit towards Chris but still used air quotes while calling him his son-in-law.

Later on in the episode, both Nicole and Chris realized that their family was very important to them. Chris confessed that he once organized a party in his home and his mother, who was innocently baking brownies for everyone, was arrested, as they were all underage.

Tune into Married at First Sight every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET, to see if Nicole and Chris can make it to the end of the experiment and choose to start their "Happily Ever After" off-camera.

