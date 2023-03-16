"Really be yapping": Why are Married at First Sight fans slamming Airris in episode 11?

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 11, titled Moonshine and Monthiversaries, aired on Lifetime on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the couples celebrated their first month anniversary by going on dates. While everyone was trying to have a good time, Airris shocked his wife Jasmine by revealing that he had been mentally checked out of the marriage. However, the pair decided to hit the reset button and focus on their common interests.

In a party dinner with the cast members, Jasmine tried to defend her relationship by stating that they were moving forward to reach the middle ground. Airris was, however, focused on physical intimacy and asked other couples if married s*x was different than normal s*x.

Married at First Sight fans were angry at Airris' comments and slammed him for saying that Jasmine was not creating the "vibe" for him.

Ruby's Granddaughter @lizzyemcee #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs Airris just really be yapping, with nothing to say. He needs a "vibe" from his wife? How is she supposed to do/give you that, sir? #MAFSnashville Airris just really be yapping, with nothing to say. He needs a "vibe" from his wife? How is she supposed to do/give you that, sir? #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

Married at First Sight fans slam Airris for focusing only on physical intimacy

Airris told his friend in a meeting that Jasmine was not his type. He further revealed that they had not even been physically intimate. Jasmine, on the other hand, just felt that their relationship was stagnant and there were no other issues.

Airris also told his friend that while he was not getting the "vibe" from his wife, he was going to date her and put in some effort in their marriage.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Airris for always focusing on physical relationships for not being fully involved in the 2-month-long experiment with Jasmine. Many fans also said that he didn't care about her.

T 🧚🏾‍♀️ @_NotABraxtonnnn Why did the experts even pick someone like Airris for an experiment like this? That nigga doesn’t want to be married. Bruh is 39 & is carrying on the way he is. I feel bad for Jasmine. She got cheated fasho. #MAFSnashville Why did the experts even pick someone like Airris for an experiment like this? That nigga doesn’t want to be married. Bruh is 39 & is carrying on the way he is. I feel bad for Jasmine. She got cheated fasho. #MAFSnashville

AreYouMyPod @areyoumypod #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Airris out there acting like Jasmine is begging for it every night while she seems to be barely tolerating him at this point is SENDING ME #MAFS nashville Airris out there acting like Jasmine is begging for it every night while she seems to be barely tolerating him at this point is SENDING ME 😂 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville

Cee_A @Cee_Aldridge

I feel so sorry for Jasmine …she’s all in and Airris has no interest but doesn’t know how to tell her that ..Shaq is trying so hard but Kirsten has a wall that she refuses to recognize is there or attempt to take down. Unasked for opinion…I feel so sorry for Jasmine …she’s all in and Airris has no interest but doesn’t know how to tell her that ..Shaq is trying so hard but Kirsten has a wall that she refuses to recognize is there or attempt to take down. #MAFSNashville Unasked for opinion…I feel so sorry for Jasmine …she’s all in and Airris has no interest but doesn’t know how to tell her that ..Shaq is trying so hard but Kirsten has a wall that she refuses to recognize is there or attempt to take down. #MAFSNashville

TvAndLyrics @TVandLyrics @MAFSLifetime I bet Airris is trash in the sack and he don't want her talking about it on the show after they do it. #mafs nashville #mafs @MAFSLifetime I bet Airris is trash in the sack and he don't want her talking about it on the show after they do it. #mafsnashville #mafs

Knuckles IfYouBuckles @Strang3Stranger



#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight You just know Airris is a part of one of those generic podcasts where they genuinely discuss "can men & women really be friends?" and "gay son vs thot daughter" #MAFS Nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville You just know Airris is a part of one of those generic podcasts where they genuinely discuss "can men & women really be friends?" and "gay son vs thot daughter"#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSNashville #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville

Small But Mighty @MisaValerie #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville Jasmine says she can’t keep the relationship going by herself and Airris can’t even look at her. Dude! wtf is wrong with you? #mafsnashville Jasmine says she can’t keep the relationship going by herself and Airris can’t even look at her. Dude! wtf is wrong with you? #mafsnashville #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville

Recap of Married at First Sight season 16 episode 11

Lifetime's description of the episode read:

"The newlywed strangers celebrate their one-month anniversaries, with some taking to the skies, others to the water and one couple smashing stuff up; after uncomfortable questions at a dinner, one couple questions whether they're on the same page."

This week, Kirstin confessed that she was feeling rejected by Shaquille as he was not opening up to her. She admitted in front of everyone that they could make small improvements in their marriage, which led to a big fight.

Nicole’s dad met Chris and advised him not to change his habits because of his marriage. Nicole-Chris and Gina-Clint went on a double date. Clint called his wife a "world-class woman."

Airris and Jasmine went to a rage room to vent their frustration and broke a lot of stuff. Jasmine admitted that she was not as hopeful about the marriage as she was on the wedding day.

Chris surprised Nicole with a helicopter ride of Nashville. She was a little bit critical of her body after seeing the wedding photos, but Chris assured her that she looked fine.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

