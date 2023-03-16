"Really be yapping": Why are Married at First Sight fans slamming Airris in episode 11?

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 11, titled Moonshine and Monthiversaries, aired on Lifetime on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm ET.
In the episode, the couples celebrated their first month anniversary by going on dates. While everyone was trying to have a good time, Airris shocked his wife Jasmine by revealing that he had been mentally checked out of the marriage. However, the pair decided to hit the reset button and focus on their common interests.
In a party dinner with the cast members, Jasmine tried to defend her relationship by stating that they were moving forward to reach the middle ground. Airris was, however, focused on physical intimacy and asked other couples if married s*x was different than normal s*x.
Married at First Sight fans were angry at Airris' comments and slammed him for saying that Jasmine was not creating the "vibe" for him.
Married at First Sight fans slam Airris for focusing only on physical intimacy
Airris told his friend in a meeting that Jasmine was not his type. He further revealed that they had not even been physically intimate. Jasmine, on the other hand, just felt that their relationship was stagnant and there were no other issues.
Airris also told his friend that while he was not getting the "vibe" from his wife, he was going to date her and put in some effort in their marriage.
Married at First Sight fans slammed Airris for always focusing on physical relationships for not being fully involved in the 2-month-long experiment with Jasmine. Many fans also said that he didn't care about her.
Recap of Married at First Sight season 16 episode 11
Lifetime's description of the episode read:
"The newlywed strangers celebrate their one-month anniversaries, with some taking to the skies, others to the water and one couple smashing stuff up; after uncomfortable questions at a dinner, one couple questions whether they're on the same page."
This week, Kirstin confessed that she was feeling rejected by Shaquille as he was not opening up to her. She admitted in front of everyone that they could make small improvements in their marriage, which led to a big fight.
Nicole’s dad met Chris and advised him not to change his habits because of his marriage. Nicole-Chris and Gina-Clint went on a double date. Clint called his wife a "world-class woman."
Airris and Jasmine went to a rage room to vent their frustration and broke a lot of stuff. Jasmine admitted that she was not as hopeful about the marriage as she was on the wedding day.
Chris surprised Nicole with a helicopter ride of Nashville. She was a little bit critical of her body after seeing the wedding photos, but Chris assured her that she looked fine.
Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.