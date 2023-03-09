"An embarrassment": Married at First Sight fans slam Airris as he reveals that he has cheated on his previous partners

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 10, titled Love is Up in the Air, aired on Lifetime on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the experts asked the couples to play a game of truth and dare to have an "open and vulnerable" conversation. This activity backfired in the case of Jasmine and Airris as the latter admitted to cheating on his previous partner.

Airris said in a confessional that he has been involved in multiple situations where he was involved with more than one person romantically.

While the game was supposed to be about love, Airris made a shocking confession, while Jasmine refused to have been involved in any such activities.

After realizing that his wife had never "k*sed a girl", he called her "boring." Airris did not exactly reveal how many times he had been involved with multiple partners, but he did laugh after hearing the question.

Married at First Sight fans were shocked after hearing the revelations made by Airris and wondered if he really wanted a wife. They called him an "embarrassment" for the show.

Married at First Sight fans think Jasmine deserves a better partner

In one question, Jasmine revealed that she had been in love three times before getting married to Airris. She admitted that she fell in love easily.

Airris, on the other hand, said that he had never been in love with anyone. He said that the one time he did get close to developing feelings, it ended in a devastating manner, which pushed him towards living a single life.

After hearing this, Jasmine confessed that she still needs time to fall in love with him and needs to develop a more "emotional connection" with him.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Airris for even participating in the show and asked Jasmine to run away from him.

What happened on Married at First Sight season 16 episode 10?

Airris tested positive for Covid and Jasmine tried her best to take care of him from afar. Some of the cast members contacted their family and friends to discuss their marriage.

Clint’s mom asked him to develop a strong foundation with Gina. Kirstin revealed that she did not like the fact that Shaquille was working late every night of the week.

Chris and Nicole took a couple’s massage. Clint met Gina’s co-workers at the salon and they enjoyed a professional bull riding event.

Fans can watch fresh episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime to see which couples decide to stay married and who gets divorced within the first two months of their wedding.

