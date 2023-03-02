"Epic fail!": Married at First Sight fans slam producers for hiring 25-year-old Domynique as she divorces her husband

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 9, titled Party-ing Ways, aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, March 1 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, one of the couples, Domynique and Mackinley, decided to end their marriage just 12 days after the wedding. Domynique announced her decision in front of Pastor Cal as Mackinley was urging the couple to move in together after their honeymoon.

Domynique, however, felt that her husband was not as she had expected according to his form, which stated that he was extroverted and adventurous.

She also felt that Mackinley was not ready to settle down as he did not even have his own place and was living in his family's friend's home, fearing to sign the mortgage on any other house. Pastor Cal tried to explain to her that Mackinley had just moved to the town but Domynique refused to give the marriage a chance.

Pastor Cal said that maybe hiring Domynique into the experiment at the age of 25 was a big mistake, as she was "too young." Pastor Cal also advised her to rethink her choices before getting into her next relationship.

Married at First Sight fans slammed the showmakers for hiring Domynique in the first place, when they knew that she was just 25 years old and that her mother had filled out the application for her.

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS 25 is too young AND her mother completed the application for her. Domynique should not have been chosen for this show! Epic fail! #MAFS nashville 25 is too young AND her mother completed the application for her. Domynique should not have been chosen for this show! Epic fail! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSnashville https://t.co/Dtmv5Zpsq6

Married at First Sight fans slam Domynique for not giving her marriage a chance

The couple informed the other castmates about their divorce while having a group dinner. Domynique said that while her husband only had "negative energy," she had more of a positive vibe. Mackinley disagreed and accused her of nitpicking him.

Nicole told Domynique that she was making a big mistake. Due to peer pressure, the latter admitted that "maybe" the couple could work together in some scenario but later clarified to her husband that she lied in front of the group. Mackinley accused her of playing games on him as she was moving out.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Domynique should not have been hired for the experiment as she was too young and slammed her for "wasting" everyone's time. They also felt that the producers should add an age limit for the show.

Also mafs : you too young for marriage at 25



#MarriedAtFirstSight

#MAFSnashville

Lindsey @Lindsey35487955 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville Dom is a real hypocrite, first she says I want a divorce, then she cries & plays the victim for asking for a divorce. #mafs Dom is a real hypocrite, first she says I want a divorce, then she cries & plays the victim for asking for a divorce. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville

Da Shawnna @DaShawnna Dom can’t even stand up to the group and stick to her decision. Bending to the pressure of the group and saying “maybe” she and Mack could work on things was ridiculous. So much growing up to do!! #MAFS #MAFS Nashville Dom can’t even stand up to the group and stick to her decision. Bending to the pressure of the group and saying “maybe” she and Mack could work on things was ridiculous. So much growing up to do!! #MAFS #MAFSNashville https://t.co/jcTv4O0GEF

Domynique says she was not taken seriously on Married at First Sight

This week on the aftershow, Domynique said that she was afraid to tell people the exact reason for her divorce. She also said that she was not taken seriously because of her age and that the girls apologized to her for being too hard on her after the divorce.

Domynique accused her husband of not being honest and not reassuring her when she needed it.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

