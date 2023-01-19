"Isn’t giving off the right vibes": Married at First Sight fans feel Mackinley's grandma is not okay with Domynique being bi-racial

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 3, titled Music City Matrimony, aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, January 18, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Nashville residents Domynique (25) and Mackinley (33) got married as strangers and said their vows in front of their family and friends. The pair seemed to be connecting well despite their age difference, and were in fact relieved after the ceremony.

What Domynique did not know, however, was that before the ceremony, Mackinley's grandmother slammed him for not having a traditional courtship period. At the reception party, she had a conversation with Domynique and said that she thought the whole situation was crazy, revealing that she had wanted Mackinley to date someone for a couple of years before marrying her.

When Domynique asked her if she had an issue with her being bi-racial, Mackinley's grandmother was silent for a couple of seconds before clarifying that she did not have any issues with it.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Mackinley's grandmother, who walked him down the aisle, already knew the race of the bride, and that was why she was against the wedding.

Megamind💋 @ashton_h23 #MAFS Mac’s granny or whoever that older lady is def wasn’t trying to have that race convo and she isn’t giving off the right vibes #MAFS Nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight Mac’s granny or whoever that older lady is def wasn’t trying to have that race convo and she isn’t giving off the right vibes #MAFSNashville #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

Married at First Sight fans concerned about Mackinley's family's reaction to Domynique being bi-racial

In the episode, Domynique shared how she had her apprehensions about her partner's family not being supportive since she did not include any specifications about race in her interviews with the experts.

When Domynique's mother asked Mackinley about his family supporting her daughter, the latter that his family was very open-minded and would accept her with open arms. However, Mackinley's sister confessed that not everyone was excited about the wedding and she had to convince some people to accept Mackinley's decision of marrying a stranger.

Married at First Sight fans were not impressed with Mackinley's family's reaction to Domynique's race. Many fans felt that Mackinley's grandmother wanted to avoid the topic.

Knuckles IfYouBuckles @Strang3Stranger



#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Meemaw and Mackinley are not ready to have any kind of meaningful discussion about race and what it's like to be Black down south 🤣 #MAFS nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville Meemaw and Mackinley are not ready to have any kind of meaningful discussion about race and what it's like to be Black down south 🤣#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville https://t.co/ar5CpRR5Ar

NG @thehithatsticks #MAFS LMAOOOOOOOOOOO plssss that boy white mama was looking at Domynique crazy when she was talking about race #MAFS Nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight LMAOOOOOOOOOOO plssss that boy white mama was looking at Domynique crazy when she was talking about race 😭😭😭 #MAFS #MAFSNashville #MarriedAtFirstSight

Violate Brown @BrownViolate



Then said "so your grandma's going to be okay with it"

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Is it going to be an issue with your family? Because we're BLACK 🖤Then said "so your grandma's going to be okay with it" #MAFS nashville Is it going to be an issue with your family? Because we're BLACK 🖤Then said "so your grandma's going to be okay with it" 😂😂😭😭💀#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSnashville https://t.co/ONXPLju1d5

Kandykane @kandycane11111

#MarriedAtFirstSight @MAFSLifetime Aka We are not feeling the race ! Why did the mom say diva ?! SMH I know the mom saw the guests. The marriage is hard was very telling. SMH #MAFSnashville #mafs @marriedatfirstsight Aka We are not feeling the race ! Why did the mom say diva ?! SMH I know the mom saw the guests. The marriage is hard was very telling. SMH #MAFSnashville #mafs @marriedatfirstsight #MarriedAtFirstSight @MAFSLifetime

What happened on Married at First Sight season 16 episode 2?

Lifetime's description of the episode, titled Runaway Groom, read:

"It's wedding day; five Nashville, Tenn., couples anxiously prepare to marry a complete stranger; starting with the I do's and awkward kisses, the stranger spouses begin their eight-week marital journey."

Last week on Married at First Sight, Shaquille and Kirsten got married in front of their friends and family. Kirsten wasn't too excited about her husband being bald and younger than her. She refused to kiss him at the altar and instead let him give her a hug and a cheek kiss. Shaquille was, however, very happy to see his wife and felt that she would open up to him in the future.

Nicole got emotional after receiving her husband Chris' moonstone pendant and asked the cameras if she could marry him right away. After seeing her over-excitement, Nicole's mother advised her not to indulge in any physical intimacy on their wedding night.

Gina was surprised to learn that Clint lived in her own building and felt that it was a sign from the universe. Clint also said that it looked like things were going to go very smoothly from now on.

Lifetime airs fresh episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

