Who are Gina Micheletti and Clinton Webb? Meet Married at First Sight season 16 couple

Gina Micheletti and Clinton Webb are one of the newly married couples on Lifetime's reality show, Married at First Sight.

Gina is a hairdresser and owner of an independent salon while Clinten Webb is an Account Executive.

Clinton, who is 40, says he is an adventurous soul looking for someone to take along with him on those adventures. He has placed his faith in the hands of the matchmakers. Gina, on the other hand, was completely engrossed in building her business all these years and now the 36-year-old wants to devote time to building her family.

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered on January 4, 2023, featuring five couples who agreed to marry a complete stranger.

Everything we know about Gina Micheletti and Clinton Webb from Married at First Sight season 16

After completing her graduation from the University of Alabama in Radio and Television Broadcasting, Gina decided to return to school. She earned a diploma in cosmetology in 2013 and has been practicing as a hairdresser for nine years.

Slay Bae, an independent hair salon affiliated with Sola Salon Studios, is founded and operated by Gina. She was selected as one of Sola's Faces for 2020.

Her LinkedIn profile states that she is well-known for her experience with blonde hair extensions. Additionally, Gina established Six One Five Beauty Co., a mobile beauty service for special events. She represents IGK Hair and is a Bellami Hair Professional.

Gina has a solid reputation in the Nashville area and wants to develop in the beauty industry. In addition to assisting stylists, Gina enjoys working in the beauty industry, and helping her clients feel confident and beautiful.

Gina made the decision to stop dating four years ago so that she could concentrate only on achieving her professional objectives. Now that she has a successful business, she is prepared to return to dating and hence joined Married at First Sight season 16.

Gina's husband, Clinton, started his job in 2003 at White Directory Publishers as an account executive. He joined the company after completing his degree at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He spent more than five years as a district sales manager at Paychex. Prior to this, Clint held positions as an Account Executive for AT&T Advertising Solutions and as a Major Account District Manager for ADP.

He is passionate about issues including science and technology, the environment, health, education, and economic empowerment. Clint is an adventurer at heart, driven by his many interests, and he wants a partner to go on adventures with.

Experts think that Clinton and Gina will revel in stability and understanding

Experts on Married at First Sight have matched Gina with Account Executive Clint. Gina is a Taurus while Clinton is a Virgo. They will be a pair that "revels in stability and understanding," claims People.

Just like all the couples on the show, they met each other for the first time on the show and will continue to try to get to know each other in the coming weeks.

Clinton was shown comparing his new wife Gina to his former lovers, commenting that they were all "extremely athletic and thin." Nicole accused Clint of making remarks that are hurtful to all women who have actual, natural bodies.

Married at First Sight's new season premiered on January 4, 2023, with five newly wedded couples. They are -

Nicole and Chris

Kirsten and Shaquille

Jasmine and Airris

Gina and Clint

Domynique and Mackinley.

Don't forget to catch the next episode of the show on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

Poll : 0 votes