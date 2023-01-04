How old is Domynique? Married at First Sight star reveals her mother signed her up for season 16

Married at First Sight season 16 is set to premiere on January 4 and is ready with a new cast that will get married before getting to know their spouses. One of the contestants set to appear on the reality show is 25-year-old Domynique, who joined the show at her mother’s wishes.

The upcoming season will feature eight people who will be coupled up and married at the beginning of the show. Domynique will walk down the aisle with Mack and the two will join four other Tennessee-based couples in Married at First Sight season 16.

Domynique is all set to find her soulmate on Married at First Sight season 16

The Married at First Sight contestant, who is currently 25 years old, will walk down the aisle and say "I do" to Mackinley in the upcoming season of the reality show. In an exclusive sneak peek uploaded by Us Weekly, Domynique revealed that being on the show wasn’t initially her idea but her mother’s.

She said:

"I am here initially because my mom did sign me up for this, but ultimately, I did make the design that this is something that I wanted to go through with."

In a confessional, the Married at First Sight star called up her mother to ask her why she never approved of the men she previously dated. During the phone call her mother implied that the men she dated were never on the same page as her. She said that she felt that while her daughter was ready for a relationship, they were not.

She added:

"I think you guys would do better about picking a person for her outside of her box."

Domynique agreed that in the past, she had not had much luck when it came to dating and said that she feels she wasn’t picking the right people. She added that there seemed to be a lack of commitment or perhaps a fear of the same.

She added:

"What better way to avoid that than to go into a process, like, knowing you’re going to get married?"

Domynique is on Married at First Sight in the hopes of finding who can be her full-time “permanent cuddle buddy” and is hoping that Mack is the one for her.

Her Lifetime bio states:

"Although Domynique hasn’t had many long-term relationships, she is confident she is ready for marriage. When she does date, it is with the intention of settling down and finding something meaningful."

It further stated that the bar scene and dating apps were not working for her because she was sure that was not where she would meet her life partner and is now excited to find her soulmate on Married at First Sight.

Mackinley, a 33-year-old, recently moved to Nashville to seek out new career opportunities. According to his Lifetime bio, he has always put his career first and is finally ready to look for his partner and settle down with her.

Other couples joining the upcoming season of the show include Airris and Jasmine, Christopher and Nicole, Clint and Gina, and Shaquille and Kirsten. Tune in on January 4, at 8 pm ET to Lifetime to watch the premiere episode of Married at First Sight season 16.

