Married at First Sight 2023 (season 16) cast revealed: Meet the new couples 

Lifetime's Married at First Sight is ready to premiere with season 16 in January 2023. This time, the famed reality TV series headed to Music City, Nashville, in search of ten singles who are desperate to cross paths with their true love.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Every new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage. The newly matched couples also get the opportunity to get together and share the good, the bad and the ugly about their unique unions. After the eight-week experiment comes to an end, each couple will make the biggest decision of their lives: to stay married or get a divorce."

Prior to the series premiere, MAFS revealed details about the five couples who will be featured. In the five new photos that were released, viewers were given a preview of the singles who took a leap of faith and said "I do" to a complete stranger, all in hopes of finding their life partner.

The five couples appearing in Married at First Sight season 16 are taking the arranged marriage route

This season of Married at First Sight will introduce viewers to five new couples who took the plunge and said, "I do."

Nicole and Christopher

At the age of 32, Nicole is very close to her parents. She had always hoped that they would find her "the one." However, since she couldn't entirely rely on them for a life partner, she decided to seek the help of experts and placed her trust in them. Christopher, aged 36, also thought Married at First Sight would be the way to go after he didn't find his partner while dating.

Jasmine and Airris

After a few failed long-term relationships, 31-year-old Jasmine finally decided to take the plunge and find someone she could spend the rest of her life with. 39-year-old Airris took time to focus on himself and his career and is now ready to start a family of his own.

Gina and Clint

After a brutal breakup four years ago, Gina paused her dating life and focused on her career and other essential matters. Now at the age of 36, she is finally ready to walk down the aisle and give love another try. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Clint trusts the experts to help him find a special someone to start a family with.

Domnyique and Mackinley

At the young age of 25, Domynique is ready to settle down. After an unsuccessful hunt for a meaningful relationship, she is now taking the arranged marriage route, hoping to find the one. 33-year-old Mackinkey was blindsided in his past relationship and is now giving it another chance via Married at First Sight.

Kirsten and Shaquille

The 32-year-old describes herself as a "total package." Kirsten is not ready to settle for anything less than what she deserves. The Married at First Sight star is looking for someone who is god-fearing and not afraid of her success. After attending therapy for a few years, the 31-year-old is ready to take the next step in life after attaining his career goals.

Fans of dating-based reality shows should not miss this series - it is an exciting mix of love, negotiations, confusion, and bewilderment. In fact, Married at First Sight has a distinct concept that is not resonated by the typical tropes of reality shows.

Married at First Sight will return to Lifetime early next year. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes