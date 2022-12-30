Lifetime's Engaged to Be Murdered cast list: Sarah-Jane Redmond, Erin Boyes, and others to star in thriller film

After an extensive holiday season that saw Lifetime release multiple new films and TV shows, the network is all set to kick off the new year with Engaged to be Murdered, a meddling-mother thriller where Amanda Finley (Sarah-Jane Redmond) will stop at nothing in her attempts to break off her son's engagement to a woman she thinks is only after his money.

The film is directed by Keegan Connor Tracy, who is well-known for Scented With Love and Cradle Did Fall. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Amanda Finley will stop at nothing to keep her son Jackson from marrying Olivia who she believes is after his money."

The film stars some big names like Erin Boyes, Madison Smith, and Sarah-Jane Redmond, among others.

Lead cast of Engaged to be Murdered explored

Sarah-Jane Redmond as Amanda Finley

Perhaps the most experienced actor on the cast list, Sarah-Jane Redmond is a film industry veteran with over 25 years of experience and an extensive body of work. The British actress and acting coach will play the role of Amanda Finley, an overprotective mother with a mission in Engaged to be Murdered.

Redmond was born in Cyprus but soon moved to the Lake District of England before emigrating to Canada, all before turning ten. She began her career early after always being interested in the art. She studied acting in Canada and England before founding an amateur theater company. She has also reportedly worked as a dancer. She taught acting at the New Image College of Fine Arts in British Columbia and also worked as a director in the same place.

Her work includes From Pig to Oblivion, Liebe auf den 2. Blick, Hellraiser: Hellseeker, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 30 Days of Night: Dark Days, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy, The Accidental Witness, Firestorm: Last Stand at Yellowstone, and The Haunting Hour: The Series, among many others.

Erin Boyes as Olivia Clark

Erin Boyes will play the role of Olivia Clark, the girlfriend of the main lead in Engaged to be Murdered. The dynamic between Boyes' Olivia and Redmond's Amanda will form the backbone of the television film.

The Vancouver-born actor has an extensive work history, ranging from short films like Three Days to festival favorites like Fruitcake. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and has pursued acting from a young age. She has also worked in other aspects of cinema, like production, sometimes with big names like Scott Belyea.

Madison Smith as Jack Finley

Next on the cast list of Engaged to be Murdered is Madison Smith, who plays the main lead, Jack Finley. The Northern British Columbia-raised actor is known for his roles in TV series such as Salvation, The Order, Narcoleap, and Aftermath.

He has worked in numerous other TV shows and films, like Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths and Meeting Mr. Christmas. He has appeared on shows such as Supernatural, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, among others.

Other cast members of Engaged to be Murdered

The additional cast members include Artine Tony Browne as Duncan, Lydia Campbell as Danielle, Veronica Cormier as Rachel, Tanis Dolman as Caroline, Malaika Jackson as Detective Armstrong, and Enrique Garcia as Tenant.

Engaged to be Murdered will premiere on January 1, 2023, at 10 pm EST on Lifetime.

Poll : 0 votes