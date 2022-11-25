Christmas movies on Lifetime: 5 new releases in December 2022

Lifetime has some exciting holiday films lined up for this December. The channel announced a number of Christmas films as part of the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" winter line-up. The line-up promises appearances from popular stars like Jodie Sweetin, Jane Seymour, Mario Lopez, and Rita Moreno.

While channels such as Hallmark and Lifetime are popular for their warm and happy films, Christmas releases are most anticipated and appreciated by viewers all around. The films are usually tailor-made for family viewing and are filled with the festive vibe that most audiences are looking for during the season.

With titles like Merry Textmas, Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas, and A New Orleans Noel being some of the most popular films on the list, the channel has already announced more than ten Christmas films airing until December 18, 2022.

Here is a list of the five most anticipated Christmas movies releasing in December 2022 on Lifetime.

Christmas releases on Lifetime for December 2022

1) Serving up the Holidays

A still from Serving up the Holidays on Lifetime (Image via TV Fanatic)

Serving up the Holidays brings a Christmas film about food to create some classic festive magic. The story revolves around Scarlett, who despite being a successful chef and owner of a high-class restaurant, struggles with making festive dishes during the holiday season, owing to her extremely complicated recipes.

With the help of her best friend and partner, Scarlett manages to go on a holiday get-away, where she relearns holiday cooking and rediscovers the joy, merriment, and craft of cooking. She also meets a rival chef from her past with whom she has a romantic encounter, which provides her a much-needed break from the busy life.

Serving up the Holidays will premiere on December 1, 2022.

2) A New Orleans Noel

A still from A New Orleans Noel (Image via Lifetime)

A New Orleans Noel is a very typical Christmas film that explores the holiday themes of family, love, tradition, and togetherness. It follows Grace Hill and Anthony Brown, who go to college together and end up in the same workspace. However, they are very different from each other and are compelled to work with each other over the holidays.

When Anthony's family discovers that Grace will be spending Christmas alone, they invite her over. Over the course of the film, Grace learns the importance of relationships and family while Anthony discovers the need for traditions and festivites. The climax is filled with conflict as Grace has to decide whether to leave the town to pursue a better career or stay back for love.

A New Orleans Noel will premiere on Lifetime on December 3, 2022.

3) Merry Textmas

A still from Merry Textmas (Image via Lifetime)

Taking the classic trope of homecoming during Christmas, Merry Textmas tells a tale of an app developer named Gaby Diaz, a woman from a close-knit, conservative family. The family visits their hometown in Mexico every Christmas where they indulge in a variety of rituals that are unique to their culture.

When Gaby accidentally invites Alex, who has long-forgetten his Mexican roots, the family tries to bring the two together and make them realize they are perfect for each other. The fact that Gaby is the only unmarried sibling in the family adds to the tension, making the connection all the more interesting.

Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa star in this film about family, love, and romance. Merry Textmas will premiere on Lifetime on December 4, 2022.

4) Scentsational Christmas

A still from Scentsational Christmas (Image via Lifetime)

Like Serving up the Holidays, Scentsational Christmas follows a successful young woman who has to relearn her craft to recreate some holiday magic. Ellie Reddy, a perfumer, is asked by her superior at work to come up with the perfect perfume for the holidays. She begins to look for some cheery festive inspiration that would kickstart the process

When she goes home to her parents for Christmas, she meets Logan Osborne, an author. The two begin to get along well together and try to bring back Christmas cheer when things don't go too well for the family. The two predictably fall in love with each other.

Nazneen Contractor and Mykee Selkin star in this heartwarming Christmas film that is scheduled to premiere on December 8, 2022.

5) A Recipe for Joy

A still from A Recipe for Joy (Image via Lifetime)

Another food film like Serving Up the Holidays, A Recipe for Joy follows Carly Hayes, a food correspondent who is assigned the task of helping Grant Quinn, a shy chef who wishes to reopen his family's diner and make it feature on Carly's TV show. When Carly refuses to open his restaurant, conflict ensues.

The two, however, end up opening up to each other and rediscovering their perception of love and relationships. The film stars Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey in the lead roles.

A Recipe for Joy will premiere on December 9, 2022.

While these are five of the earliest and most anticipated Christmas films on Lifetime, there are several other holiday films lined up for release in December 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

