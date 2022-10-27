16 new Hallmark Christmas movies releasing in November 2022

Hallmark is one of the most popular channels for warm and merry Christmas films. With Countdown to Christmas being one of the channel's most famous programs, Hallmark has been making films meant for the festive season for years. Countdown to Christmas features a series of Christmas films that begin airing in October and go on till December.

Christmas films releasing on Hallmark in November 2022

1) A Magical Christmas Village - November 4, 2022

A Magical Christmas Village (Image via Hallmark Channel)

A Magical Christmas Village is another warm Christmas film from the channel that revolves around three generations of women bonding over the festive season. It follows Summer, her mother, and her young daughter. When the oldest woman creates a miniature village and promises the youngest that it grants Christmas wishes, all their lives change for the better.

A Magical Christmas Village will premiere on Hallmark on November 4, 2022, at 8 pm.

2) Lights, Camera, Christmas! - November 5, 2022

Lights, Camera, Action! (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Lights, Camera, Christmas! is a film that closely observes the making of another film. It follows Kerry, a costume designer for a new rom-com shot in her town. She ends up falling in love with the main lead of the film. It further focuses on her passion for her profession and how the film she works on changes her life.

Lights, Camera, Christmas! will premiere on November 5, 2022, at 8 pm.

3) A Maple Valley Christmas - November 5, 2022

A Maple Valley Christmas explores the typical trope of a man entering the protagonist's life and completely transforming it. It follows Erica, a rancher, who is brought up to take care of her family farm but grows up questioning her passion.

The film will premiere on Hallmark on November 5, 2022, at 10 pm.

4) The Royal Nanny - November 12, 2022

Over the years, many films have turned the action-spy genre on its head to generate some wholesome drama and comedy. The Royal Nanny is another such film that revolves around an MI5 agent who has to go undercover as a nanny to protect a family during Christmas.

The Royal Nanny will premiere on Hallmark on November 12, 2022, at 8 pm.

5) Our Italian Christmas Memories - November 12, 2022

A warm family film, Our Italian Christmas Memories explores themes of family, memory, and relationships with a plot about two siblings recreating their grandmother's pasta sauce. They embarked on this journey to help their grandfather suffering from dementia.

The movie will premiere on Hallmark on November 12, 2022, at 10 pm.

6) Christmas at the Golden Dragon - November 13, 2022

With a more layered approach to the typical Christmas movie, this film is about how the festival brings forth new opportunities and encourages new beginnings.

Christmas at the Golden Dragon follows Romy and Rick after their parents announce that they want to sell their family restaurant. It also explores the lives of others dependent on the restaurant for a livelihood.

The film will premiere on November 13, 2022, at 8 pm.

7) Inventing the Christmas Prince - November 18, 2022

Inventing the Christmas Prince (Image via Entertainment Weekly)

Inventing the Christmas Prince explores yet another mother-daughter relationship. It follows Shelby, who decides to quit her job as a rocket engineer, and her daughter, who believes that Shelby's boss is the Christmas Prince.

The film will premiere on Hallmark on November 18, 2022, at 8 pm.

8) Three Wise Men and a Baby - November 19, 2022

As the name suggests, the film features three brothers who try to care for a baby. They rediscover themselves, their love, and their professional lives while also rebuilding their relationship with each other.

Three Wise men and a Baby will premiere on Hallmark on November 19, 2022, at 8 pm.

9) Long Lost Christmas - November 19, 2022

Long Lost Christmas (Image via TV Insider)

Long Lost Christmas tells the story of Hayley, who gifts her mother something she's wanted for years, an extended family. Her recently-widowed mother adds to the tension and depth of the plot while retaining the Christmas vibe.

Long Lost Christmas will premiere on Hallmark on November 19, 2022, at 10 pm.

10) When I think of Christmas - November 20, 2022

When I Think of Christmas is another film that deals with a highly familiar trope of homecoming and embracing one's roots. The film's protagonist returns home to help her mother move. She begins rethinking her life and bonding with her former boyfriend.

When I Think of Christmas will premiere on Hallmark on November 20, 2022, at 8 pm.

11) My Southern Family Christmas - November 24, 2022

My Southern Family Christmas (Image via TV Insider)

When Campbell gets to launch an investigation about her biological father, she discovers the complicated nature of families. She has to decide whether she will reveal herself to her biological father.

The film will premiere on November 24, 2022, at 8 pm.

12) #Xmas - November 25, 2022

Miracles of Christmas preview (Image via Hallmark Movies and Mysteries)

In #Xmas, Jen participates in a brand's design contest where she pretends to be a family influencer. However, towards the end, she has to choose between the perfect family and her complicated reality.

#Xmas will premiere on Hallmark on November 25, 2022, at 6 pm.

13) A Royal Corgi Christmas - November 25, 2022

New Christmas Movies on Hallmark (Image via Glamour)

Unlike most Christmas films, A Royal Corgi Christmas focuses on the life of a throne's successor. When Edmond returns home to take the throne, he finds love in someone he hires to train a Corgi. It further forces him to rethink his life and decisions.

The film will premiere on Hallmark on November 25, 2022, at 8 pm.

14) A Tale of Two Christmases - November 26, 2022

Countdown to Christmas (Image via The Pioneer Woman)

With an added element of magic, A Tale of Two Christmases explores the idea of living in two different places simultaneously. When Emma gets to spend Christmas with her family back home and her new friends in the city at the same time, she has to decide which one she wants.

The film will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 6 pm.

15) Haul Out Holly - November 26, 2022

A still from a Hallmark Christmas film (Image via TV Guide)

Haul of Holly follows Emily as she returns home to visit her parents, only to watch them leave for a trip. As she lives in their home and makes new friendships in the neighborhood, she learns a lot about her own life.

The film will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 8 pm.

16) Time for him to come home from Christmas - November 26, 2022

Time for them to come home for Christmas (Image via Hallmark Movies and Mysteries)

This film is the fifth part of the popular movie franchise and follows a woman who gets a voicemail from a man confessing his love for his partner and asking for a second chance.

The film will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 10 pm.

These are some of the most popular Christmas releases on Hallmark this year.

