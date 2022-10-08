How to Find Forever cast list: Erin Agostino, Aaron Ashmore and others to star in GAC Family

How to Find Forever is a brand new romantic drama film that is all set to make its arrival on the popular GAC Family network on October 8, 2022. However, the movie first premiered in the Netherlands on March 16 of this year.

John Bradshaw has acted as the director for the highly engrossing feel-good romantic movie, while Brooke Williams has served as the writer of How to Find Forever. Marc Forand is the film's cinematographer, and David Findlay has given music to the movie.

The official synopsis for How to Find Forever reads:

"Marley's brilliant at organizing other people's engagements, but unlucky in finding romance herself. When designing her most important proposal yet, the man who could jeopardize it all may be the one who helps find her own love story."

The highly intriguing lead cast list for How to Find Forever includes Erin Agostino, Aaron Ashmore, Brooke Palsson, and a few other actors. Without further delay, let's dive right in to take a closer look at the movie's lead cast members ahead of the movie's premiere on the GAC Family network.

The lead cast list for GAC Family's How to Find Forever explored

Erin Agostino as Marley Kennedy

Canadian actress Erin Agostino will be seen portraying the lead character, Marley Kennedy, in the romantic drama movie How to Find Forever.

Erin Agostino is best known for playing the role of Nina Bloom in the popular 2016 TV series Murdoch Mysteries, Carly Hayes in the 2021 movie Christmas à La Carte, and Diana in the 2020 TV movie Is There a Killer in My Family?.

The actress has also been a part of several notable movies, including A Christmas Masquerade, A Priceless Love, Riverfront Romance, We Had It Coming, Christmas Encore, A Swingers Weekend, Brad's Status, Eye on Juliet, John Lives Again, Girl House, and a few others.

She has also been a part of several well-known TV series, such as Hudson & Rex, The Bold Type, Good Witch, ToonMarty, The Kennedys After Camelot, Beauty and the Beas, The Art of More, and a few more.

Aaron Ashmore as Curt Richards

The well-known 42-year-old Canadian actor Aaron Ashmore is all set to play the lead role of Curt Richards in How to Find Forever. He is best known for his portrayal of Jimmy Olsen in Smallville, Johnny Jaqobis in Killjoys, and Steve Jinks in Warehouse 13.

The actor has played a pivotal role in several well-known movies, including The Safety of Objects, The Stone Angel, The Thaw, Tammy's Always Dying, Christmas Cottage, Sugar Daddy, 22 Chaser, The Skulls II, among many others.

He has also been a part of several notable TV series like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Emily of New Moon, The Famous Jett Jackson, La Femme Nikita, The Eleventh Hour, Designated Survivor, Fanboy Confessional, Locke & Key, and several others.

Brooke Palsson as Rachel Richards

The 29-year-old talented Canadian songwriter, singer, and actress Brooke Palsson will be seen playing the pivotal role of Rachel Richards in How to Find Forever.

She is best known for portraying Denny in Keyhole and Miriam Goldstein in Less Than Kind. Palsson has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, including While I Was Gone, Todd and the Book of Pure Evil, Eye of the Beast, Saving Hope, Orphan Black, Workin' Moms, Molly Maxwell, Euphoria, and a few more.

Apart from these three promising actors, the How to Find Forever cast includes Greg Ellwand as Peter, Mary Long as Yvonne, Lara Amersey as Lara Ashcroft, Vicki Kim as Courtney, and Glenda MacInnis as Tanya Kennedy, among others.

Don't forget to catch the premiere of How to Find Forever this Saturday on the GAC Family network.

