Locke and Key season 3, episode 2 recap: An encounter with Captain Gideon

Netflix's popular fantasy drama Locke and Key returned with a new season on August 10, 2022, that had eight new episodes.

While the show managed to hold on to its mysterious and fascinating premise following the Locke siblings, something in this new season did not sit right. There were numerous new things, including a more sinister villain, but most things in the season failed. For instance, the pacing was abrupt and some plotlines did not work in the favor of the show.

Despite that, for fans of Locke and Key, there was plenty of material and takeaways. The first episode opened with latent tension after Tyler Locke's (played by Connor Jessup) departure and a new key that opens a snow globe.

The second episode, titled Wedding Crashers, followed the anticipated wedding of Duncan (Aaron Ashmore) and Brian.

It was quite a tedious episode that wasn't excellent in any way, but it did have its fair share of drama. Read on for a detailed review of Locke and Key season 3, episode 2.

Locke and Key season 3, episode 2 recap: Wedding crashers from the other side

The second episode of Locke and Key's new season begins with Duncan's arrival and the entire mood is very festive right from the start. However, as the preparations progress, a visible tension haunts the air as there is no sign of Tyler.

Things were more interesting on the other side. Captain Frederick Gideon reaches out to his old comrades, James Bolton and Samuel Coffey. He reveals to the two men that they were dead and that this form was nothing more than an "echo."

Tyler finally arrives and there is a soft moment of family reunion before Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones) starts bombarding Tyler with questions of her own. On the other side, Captain Gideon asks the men to stab each other to prove that they feel no pain. Meanwhile, Bode tells Kinsey that things could be so much simpler if Tyler could remember everything.

Not long after, Bode starts hearing another whisper, this time from the clock and finds a timeshift key there. He reaches inside the sand clock where Benjamin and Miranda Locke were present.

Jamie (Liyou Abere) notices that he was gone for only three minutes. Jamie and Bode use the key again to reach another different timeline, where Duncan is much younger.

In the present day, Duncan takes the key away from Bode and hands it to Nina, citing the unpredictability and risks of using the timeshift key. On the other side, some unexpected guests, like Captain Frederick Gideon, James, and Samuel, make their way into the Locke house. As the ceremonies begin, the three men search the house for keys, eventually discovering the Plant key.

Tyler feels deja vu when he sees the key hanging around Kinsey’s neck and although he remembers everything, he insists that he doesn't want to. When Tyler goes inside, he encounters James and Samuel. They fight but Kinsey comes to his rescue and Captain Gideon arrives just in time to take his two men away with the Anywhere key.

Tyler does not understand the complete situation and thinks that the three men were intruders. He decides to stay back for a while in the last sequence. Though this episode lacked the pace and urgency of a thrilling ride, it did set up a lot of things for the future.

All the episodes of Locke and Key are now streaming on Netflix.

