Locke & Key canceled: Series creators explain Netflix supernatural series won't get season 4

The upcoming season of Locke & Key has been announced to be its last season. Netflix has confirmed that the streaming service will not be renewing the show for a fourth season, and fans of the supernatural thriller are crestfallen.

Based on the IDW comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, the supernatural horror show has won hearts and become one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform.

While network television channels are cutting loose 2022 shows that don't seem to have a bright future, streaming services have also joined the cancellation game. This time, even long-running and well viewed shows are not missing the axe. As a result of this hard decision that the Netflix is required to take, in order to keep the platform running and relevant, fans will have to say goodbye to the comic book series Locke & Key.

Locke & Key @lockekeynetflix always remember: the chances of your girlfriend being possessed by a demon are low but never 0 always remember: the chances of your girlfriend being possessed by a demon are low but never 0 https://t.co/yYAwXkErh6

Despite this unwanted farewell, the show will have the opportunity to wrap things up on a note that should be fitting for the fans. The show will come to a proper conclusion which is sure to satisfy viewers.

Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill revealed in a statement the reason for the cancelation, saying:

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Given this statement, it seems like the show getting canceled after season 3 have been the plan the whole time.

What is Locke & Key all about?

Locke & Key @lockekeynetflix "gabe & key" just doesn't quite have the same ring to it "gabe & key" just doesn't quite have the same ring to it https://t.co/PI0LFvD52I

The coming-of-age supernatural drama, Locke & Key, follows the Locke siblings and their mother after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, where they discover magical keys that may lead them to their father’s death. As the siblings explore the different keys and their magical powers, they mistakenly awaken a mysterious demon who will stop at nothing to steal them.

The main stars of the series are Darby Stanchfield (who appears as Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (who plays Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (who portrays Kinsey Locke), and Jackson Robert Scott (who appears in the role of Bode Locke).

Locke & Key is currently wrapping up post-production and can be expected to drop its season 3 on Netflix later in 2022.

Edited by Gunjan