Locke & Key Season 2 review: Netflix series' latest season is full of magical keys and a dark plot

Netflix dropped its latest season of the gripping horror series Locke & Key today, and it's a lot different than the first one. Sure, the teens with magical keys are back, but this time with a faster pace, darker tone, and less magic.

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, the series is an adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic series Locke & Key. It revolves around three children, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, who discover some mysterious magic keys at the family home where they moved after their father's brutal murder by his student.

Locke & Key Season 2: A review

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The second season of the Netflix series Locke & Key picks up three months after the end of Season 1, where evil has taken over. However, the children are not alone.

As seen in the last season, the Demon Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) managed to trick the Lockes and is back in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck). However, the Lockes are unaware and unsuspecting.

Thinking they are free from evil, Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) spend most of the time this season dealing with a different problem, aka growing up.

The season was more playful and surreal than dark initially, but that didn't last for long. As the demon makes its return, it starts to feel like a race where the Locke kids are trying to defeat it.

It delves a little more into the history of magic in today's world. The season also moves faster, skipping all the best parts, mainly the dark secrets of the keys and the portal to the demon world.

The two seasons of Locke & Key are entirely different from each other. The first one felt more like Riverdale due to all the family drama and mysteries.

The second season feels like it is as straight out of something like The Haunting of Hill House. It has a lot more flashbacks that shed light on the early days of the Keyhouse, as well as a bit of the key's story.

But the entire season is constantly about Gabe rushing to create his evil army and the Lockes trying to stop him from doing so. Instead of being fresh and open to new possibilities of storytelling, the show seems a bit chaotic.

It does have high-stress moments but manages to break it away with lighthearted scenes, be it the character's memory loss, unconventional situations, the humor, or the one-liners. The characters may face demons and investigate the magical keys, but the show, at times, might make viewers crack a smile.

Locke & key's plot is designed to be binge-watched. Every episode ends with a cliffhanger and the right amount of suspense, comic relief, and well-developed characters. The show has been renewed for another season and has already wrapped up filming for the same.

Locke & Key Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

