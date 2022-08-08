What time will Locke & Key Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more about show

Netflix's popular fantasy horror show, Locke & Key, is set to return with its final season this week. Season 3 will hit the platform on August 10, 2022.

The series tells the story of a woman who moves with her kids to her husband's family home following his death. However, things get complicated when the children discover that the house has several bizarre magical keys that could unveil certain mysteries.

It Darby Stanchfield and Connor Jessup, among many others, in major roles.

Locke & Key Season 3 release time on Netflix, trailer, plot, and more details

The third season of Locke & Key is expected to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 3:00 am ET. As always, all episodes of the season will be available to stream on the same day.

On July 28, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for the third season, which offers a peek into the numerous exciting events set to unfold in the show's much-anticipated final installment.

The trailer maintains the show's characteristic scary tone, and viewers can expect another gripping and enthralling season replete with thrills.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the show's third season, which reads:

''In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who's dead-set on possessing the keys.''

The chaotic and brilliant second season witnessed numerous crucial events that set the stage for an epic final season. Season 2 signed off on an agonizing cliffhanger involving Gabe.

Arguably, the season's biggest highlight was Gabe and Edge's creation of the Demon Key, which throws the plot into absolute chaos. Another intriguing question that many viewers have is regarding Dodge's fate.

Fans can expect the upcoming season to tie things up nicely to craft a satisfying series finale.

More details about Locke & Key plot and cast

Locke & Key follows a mother and children who move into their ancestral home following the death of the patriarch of the family. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads:

''After their father's murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral manor, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and long-buried secrets. Based on the bestselling graphic novels co-created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.''

The show's first two seasons mainly received positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its visual aesthetics, acting, entertainment value, and thrilling plotlines.

Fans of horror and fantasy dramas would love this gorgeously crafted, character-driven show. The series boasts a highly talented cast that features the likes of Darby Stanchfield, Emilia Jones, and Connor Jessup, among many others. It is helmed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite.

Readers can watch Locke & Key Season 3 on Netflix on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer