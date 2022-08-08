Locke & Key Season 3: Who stars in the Netflix show?

The third season of Netflix's Locke & Key is set to premiere on the platform on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Season 3 will be the final installment and will consist of eight episodes. The show tells the story of a family whose lives changed forever following the mysterious murder of the family patriarch. The mother and children move into their ancestral home where the kids find magical keys that could provide some answers to their father's death.

The show features Darby Stanchfield, Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup, and many others in pivotal roles. With that said, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the series.

Netflix's Locke & Key Season 3 cast list: Darby Stanchfield and others in major roles

1) Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Darby Stanchfield plays the matriarch of the Locke family, Nina, in Locke & Key. Stanchfield's performance in the series has received high praise from viewers and critics.

The actor has appeared in a number of memorable roles in several acclaimed and popular television shows like Mad Men, Jericho, Scandal, among others. Her film credits include The Rendezvous and Stargirl, to name a few.

2) Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Actor Connor Jessup essays the character of Tyler Locke in the series. Jessup has been a part of a number of shows over the years, like American Crime, Falling Skies, The Saddle Club, and many others. He has also played leading roles in films like Blackbird and Closet Monster.

3) Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Emilia Jones stars as Kinsey Locke in the show. Jones is best known for her starring role in Sian Heder's acclaimed film, CODA. She has also starred in a wide variety of shows like Doctor Who and Utopia. Her other notable film credits include Brimstone and Ghostland, to name a few.

4) Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Young Jackson Robert Scott dons the role of Bode Locke in Locke & Key. Like others from the main cast, Scott's performance garnered him widespread critical acclaim. Scott is best known for his performances in Andy Muschietti's acclaimed It films. He also starred in a pivotal role in Lisa Donato's film, Gossamer Folds.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Season 3 of Locke & Key will also feature several other returning cast members, including:

Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke

Kevin Durand as Captain Frederick Gideon

Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge

Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon

Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon

A quick look at Locke & Key Season 3 trailer and plot

Netflix's official trailer offers a glimpse of the highly anticipated final season, wherein viewers can expect several pivotal moments to unfold. The trailer stays true to the series' dark and gritty tone and fans can look forward to a thrilling and satisfying end to the story. Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a short synopsis of the third season, which states:

''In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who's dead-set on possessing the keys.''

Don't miss the premiere of Locke & Key Season 3 on Netflix on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Edited by Susrita Das