Pumpkin Everything cast list: Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside, and others star in Hallmark film

Pumpkin Everything is the latest addition to Hallmark Channel's "Fall into Love" event. The highly alluring and absorbing romantic drama movie is set to debut on Hallmark on Saturday, October 8, at 8 PM ET/PT.

The movie has taken inspiration from author Beth Labonte's celebrated romantic novel. The official synopsis for Pumpkin Everything, released by Hallmark Channel, reads:

"Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past."

The lead cast members of the highly riveting romantic movie include Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside, and Corey Sevier, among others. Paul Ditty has served as the film's screenplay writer, while Jeff Beesley has acted as the director of Pumpkin Everything.

Eric Woods, Stan Spry, Devan Towers, Anthony Fankhauser, Kendra Towers, Samantha DeGagne, Michael Rosenberg, and Laura Notarianni have served as the executive producers for the enthralling Hallmark film. Without further ado, let's jump right in to take a closer look at the lead actors in the movie, ahead of the movie's arrival on Hallmark Channel.

The lead cast list for Hallmark's Pumpkin Everything explored

Taylor Cole as Amy

Originally from Arlington, Texas, the highly talented fashion model and actress Taylor Cole will be seen playing the lead role of Amy in Hallmark's brand new romance-drama movie, Pumpkin Everything.

Taylor Cole, 38, is best known for portraying the character Kate in the 2019 movie 1st Born, Cara Reneau in the 2021 movie, One Winter Wedding, and Renee in another 2021 movie, My True Fairytale.

The actress has also been a significant part of several other notable movies, including All You've Got, 12 Rounds, April Fool's Day, The Violent Kind, Sins of the Preacher, Dumbbells, The Ganzfield Haunting, Bad Blood, South Beach Love, Making Spirits Bright, Long Lost Christmas, One Winter Proposal and more.

She has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, entailing Secret Girlfriend, The Event, CSI: Miami, The Originals, Do Not Disturb, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and several others.

Michael Ironside as Tom

A still of Michael Ironside as Tom (Image Via Hallmark Channel)

Critically acclaimed Canadian actor, writer, producer, and director Michael Ironside is all set to play the lead role of Tom in Pumpkin Everything.

The 72-year-old actor is best known for portraying the character Sergeant Skylar in American Nightmare, Lead FBI Agent in The Falcon and the Snowman, Ben Cutter in Nowhere to Hide, Colonel West in Red Scorpion 2, Colonel Paul Dugan in The Next Karate Kid, Nick in The Space Between, and Max Wynn in A Fighting Man.

Over his long career, he has been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, including Patient Seven, Tin Can, Nobody, All God's Children, X-Men: First Class, Beneath the Blue, V: The Series, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, seaQuest 2032, Superman: The Animated Series (voice), Smallville, The Dropout and many more.

Corey Sevier as Kit

Renowned Canadian actor and director Corey Sevier will be seen portraying the lead character Kit in the latest Hallmark romantic movie.

The 38-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the role of Gabriel McKay in North Shore, Cabot in Lassie, Cygnus in The Northlander, and Darcy Hawkins in It Takes a Christmas Village.

Corey Sevier has also been a part of several notable movies and TV series, entailing Surf Schoo, Decoys 2: Alien Seduction, House of Fears, The Lost Future, Immortals, Apartment 1303 3D, The Corruption of Divine Providence, Instant Star, The Tree That Saved Christmas, Meet Me in New York, Lemonade Stand Romance and several others.

Other actors on the up-and-coming cast list for Pumpkin Everything entail Paula Boudreau as Lillian, Brenda Gorlick as Maggie, Paul Essiembre as Luke, Amy Groening as Capri, and several others.

Don't forget to watch Pumpkin Everything, which is arriving exclusively on Hallmark Channel this Saturday, October 8, 2022.

