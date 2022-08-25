Game, Set, Love full cast list: Davida Williams, Richard Harmon, and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama, Game, Set, Love, is set to premiere on the network on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The film tells the story of a former tennis player who decides to coach a player who's been going through a rough patch in his career and ends up falling for him. The official synopsis of the film, according to Hallmark's Crown Media Press, reads:

''Former pro tennis player Taylor agrees to coach her old partner Ashley and new partner Will – whose reputation and career need repair. When Ashley gets injured, Taylor joins Will in a tournament, and they learn they may be a perfect match in more ways than one.''

The movie features Davida Williams and Richard Harmon in the lead roles and various others in crucial supporting roles. It also stars renowned tennis player Tracy Austin. Read on for more details about the cast of Game, Set, Love.

Hallmark's Game, Set, Love full cast list: Davida Williams and others in main roles in new romantic drama

1) Davida Williams as Taylor Morrison

Davida Williams stars in the lead role as Taylor Morrison in the film. Williams dominates the film's trailer with her raw charisma and charm, and viewers can expect the actress to deliver a memorable performance in her debut lead role.

She's known for her performance in the role of Claire Miller in Lizzie McGuire. Her most memorable film appearance came in Sean McNamara's Raise Your Voice, where she played the role of Lauren. Her other film credits include Useless Humans and American High School.

2) Richard Harmon as Will Campbell

Richard Harmon stars as Will Campbell, a tennis player who's going through a difficult phase in his career and is being coached by Taylor. Harmon's chemistry with Williams is one of the highlights of the film's preview.

TV audiences will recognize Harmon as John Murphy from The 100, a role for which he received high praise from viewers and critics. His other notable TV and film credits include If I Had Wings, The Killing, and Continuum.

3) Jennifer Khoe as Ashley Wong

Actress Jennifer Khoe plays the role of Ashley Wong, Taylor's former partner in the movie. Based on the synopsis, it seems like Khoe's Ashley plays a pivotal role in Taylor and Will's love story. The talented actress is known for her work on Keeping Up With the Jonesses, HBO's The Rehearsal, A Dangerous Defense, and many more.

4) Tracy Austin as Herself

Former renowned tennis player Tracy Austin plays herself in Game, Set, Love. As per various reports, it seems like Austin is the commentator for the tournament depicted in the film. Not many other details about her character are known at this point, but fans can expect to see their beloved tennis icon in a significant role in the film.

Game, Set, Love also stars several other actors in prominent supporting and minor roles, including:

Roger Cross as David Morrison

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Barry

Casey Manderson as Shane Landers

Cameron McDonald as Bill Campbell

Catherine Barroll as Marcia Campbell

Andres Joseph as Juan Carlos

Rehaan Malik as Arjun

Juliette Hawk as Mia

Marco Soriano as Gunther

Sophia Oni as Young Taylor

Brittany Palmer as Vanessa

Yvonne Schall as Bella Santos

Shiraine Haas as Katrina Hampton

Jeff Mohs as Chair Umpire

Claudia Chen as Dr. Chen

Jayden Nielsen as Zola Nagy

Noah Yagi as Lazlo Vastog

Michael Sousa as Front Desk Clerk

Sofia Kresta as Natlia Kolar

Jacob Rauma as Jack Roberts

The movie is helmed by Jessica Harmon, and the script is penned by Alex Wright, Duane Poole, and Kelly Fullerton.

Don't miss Game, Set, Love on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das