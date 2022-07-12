What time will The Rehearsal air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details about Nathan Fielder's series

HBO's upcoming comedy series, The Rehearsal, is set to air on the platform on July 15, 2022. Actor Nathan Fielder leads the cast as he guides various characters towards facing their biggest moments by helping them rehearse them beforehand.

The tagline of the show is, ''Why leave life to chance?'' The series consists of six episodes. Read on to find out the release time of The Rehearsal on HBO Max, plot and more details about the series.

The Rehearsal release time on HBO Max, plot, what to expect, and more details

Per Collider, The Rehearsal is expected to premiere on HBO Max on July 15, 2022, at 11.00 PM ET/PT. The official synopsis of the series reads:

''Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," "HBO’s How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?''

On July 6, 2022, the official trailer of the series released; it begins with Nathan Fielder saying:

''I've been told my personality can make people uncomfortable. But I've learned that if you plan for every variable, a happy outcome doesn't have to be left to chance.''

The trailer depicts Fielder talking to various people. He tells one of them he has rehearsed everything that's happened on that day 'dozens of times'. Fielder's idea is to reduce the uncertainties of life by anticipating and rehearsing the big moments and confrontations.

Those familiar with Fielder's unique style of comedy will find his role quite interesting. The trailer is replete with genuinely funny moments that are elevated by the series' thematic and philosophical depth.

Nathan Fielder's past works

Nathan Fielder is a prominent comedian from Canada who's best known for his work on the popular Comedy Central series, Nathan For You. Fielder co-created the series with noted writer and comedian Michael Koman. The series received widespread critical acclaim, and Fielder garnered a massive fan following with his unique brand of comedy.

Apart from Nathan For You, Fielder has appeared in many television shows over the years in recurring roles, including Jon Benjamin Has a Van, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and many more.

His film credits include The Night Before and The Disaster Artist. He also serves as one of the executive producers in the acclaimed HBO docuseries, How To with John Wilson.

Fielder has another show lined up, titled The Curse, which will premiere on Showtime. The series is helmed by Fielder and Benny Safdie, and stars Fielder along with Emma Stone, Benny Safdie and Corbin Bernsen, among others, in pivotal roles.

You can watch The Rehearsal on HBO Max on Friday, July 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far