“Unsettling”: Why are RuPaul's Drag Race fans criticising the MTV show?  

MTV's popular reality TV drag race competition series RuPaul's Drag Race recently returned for season 15. The famed show introduced viewers to 16 new stunning contestants who arrived vying for the trophy and the ultimate cash prize.

Only 15 contestants remain after Irene Dubois was eliminated last week. Some of the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestants who entered the werk room are popular in the drag queen community, whereas others are newcomers who've entered the competition to make a mark of their own.

Ultimately, every one of them aim to take home the $200,000 grand cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. This week, the 15 remaining contestants faced off against each other in new challenges. A new guest judge joined the panelists this week.

While viewers were excited to watch their favorite drag queens battle it out against each other to emerge victorious, they weren't happy with the runtime. RuPaul's Drag Race usually airs for an hour and a half every week. But this season onwards, the series' runtime was cut down to one hour per episode.

Upon witnessing this, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Caleb Yañez @CalebLeeNerd Drag Race’s new panicked pacing is unsettling. You don’t get to enjoy what’s on the screen and take those beats to consume and appreciate it. Drag Race’s new panicked pacing is unsettling. You don’t get to enjoy what’s on the screen and take those beats to consume and appreciate it.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 fans slam the MTV show, demand answers for reducing runtime

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the entire episode felt rushed and they didn't get to see all the contestants' performances since it was cut and edited out. Some fans also questioned the reason for the reduced airtime, adding that they don't like fast-moving episodes.

Danny 🌸 BLM @RainingRoses_

#DragRace @MTV literally fire whoever thought cutting dragrace down to 45mins with SIXTEEN queens was a good idea. This is absolutely stupif and ruining what could be one of the best seasons. Learn from this and fix this mistake @MTV literally fire whoever thought cutting dragrace down to 45mins with SIXTEEN queens was a good idea. This is absolutely stupif and ruining what could be one of the best seasons. Learn from this and fix this mistake #DragRace

NAT Bauer @MooseMaries



#DragRace Last week's premiere being phenomenal and getting a great reaction vs this week's episode being mid at best and getting an overall meh reaction is proof why this show should not be any less than an hour and a half !!! #DragRace 15 Last week's premiere being phenomenal and getting a great reaction vs this week's episode being mid at best and getting an overall meh reaction is proof why this show should not be any less than an hour and a half !!!#DragRace #DragRace15

Miss Kim Holciak💋☕️ @KimHolciak Does EVERYTHING need to be watered down lady gaga style now? Why is this episode 45 mins? We don’t get a mini challenge, we don’t get to know the queens which means we can’t root for any Queen because we don’t know any of them! #DragRace #DragRace 15 Does EVERYTHING need to be watered down lady gaga style now? Why is this episode 45 mins? We don’t get a mini challenge, we don’t get to know the queens which means we can’t root for any Queen because we don’t know any of them! #DragRace #DragRace15

Ben Murchison @Ben_Murchison I thought Ru wanted to make all the money? Why is the show shorter? I have a feeling it has something to do with something in WeHo #DragRace I thought Ru wanted to make all the money? Why is the show shorter? I have a feeling it has something to do with something in WeHo #DragRace

Luis (Taylor’s Version)🧣 @luisaal93 #DragRace This episode is moving so fast. I don’t like 40 minute episodes This episode is moving so fast. I don’t like 40 minute episodes 😬 #DragRace

NAT Bauer @MooseMaries



#DragRace You know thank goodness Untucked didn't also get cut because this is probably how we'll mostly get to know the queens #DragRace 15 You know thank goodness Untucked didn't also get cut because this is probably how we'll mostly get to know the queens#DragRace #DragRace15

Matt Miguel Reich @Matt_Reich7 I’m gonna need MTV to release an extended cut of the runway. I blinked and missed 3 queens lewks #DragRace I’m gonna need MTV to release an extended cut of the runway. I blinked and missed 3 queens lewks #DragRace https://t.co/U954ia41r4

jay @ijaybol how snatch game is gonna be edited next week #dragrace how snatch game is gonna be edited next week #dragrace https://t.co/0yF1Lp9voT

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15

This week, the series introduced viewers to a new guest judge, and it was none other than country singer Maren Morris and LQBT activist Ts Madison. For their challenge, the contestants had to create an ultimate infomercial for a queer afterlife.

Similar to all acting challenges over the past seasons, this week the contestant's acting skills received mixed reactions from the judges. The highlight was when Sasha Colby performed her neck-snapping trick that left everyone erupting in laughter.

RuPaul's Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace We’re serving up a double helping of The Snatch Game!



is all-new Fridays at 8/7c, NOW ON Are you hungry?We’re serving up a double helping of The Snatch Game! #DragRace is all-new Fridays at 8/7c, NOW ON @MTV Are you hungry? 👀 We’re serving up a double helping of The Snatch Game! 😱#DragRace is all-new Fridays at 8/7c, NOW ON @MTV 💋 https://t.co/RnFPOFrfJ4

This week, Loosey LaDuca also made up for her poor performance during last week's premiere with an impeccable impression of famed singer Dolly Parton. The contestants then had to compete in a Metallica-themed runway, and Sasha Colby won the episode.

Amethyst found herself in the bottom two once again this week alongside Princess Poppy. The two had to fight to save themselves from elimination in a lip sync challenge. They had to lip sync to Diana Ross's Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

Ultimately, Amethyst impressed the judges the most and saved herself a spot in next week's competition. This brought Princess Poppy's time in the competition to an early end.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes