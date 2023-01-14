“Unsettling”: Why are RuPaul's Drag Race fans criticising the MTV show?  

MTV's popular reality TV drag race competition series RuPaul's Drag Race recently returned for season 15. The famed show introduced viewers to 16 new stunning contestants who arrived vying for the trophy and the ultimate cash prize.
Only 15 contestants remain after Irene Dubois was eliminated last week. Some of the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestants who entered the werk room are popular in the drag queen community, whereas others are newcomers who've entered the competition to make a mark of their own.
Ultimately, every one of them aim to take home the $200,000 grand cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. This week, the 15 remaining contestants faced off against each other in new challenges. A new guest judge joined the panelists this week.
While viewers were excited to watch their favorite drag queens battle it out against each other to emerge victorious, they weren't happy with the runtime. RuPaul's Drag Race usually airs for an hour and a half every week. But this season onwards, the series' runtime was cut down to one hour per episode.
Upon witnessing this, fans took to social media to share their opinions.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 fans slam the MTV show, demand answers for reducing runtime
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the entire episode felt rushed and they didn't get to see all the contestants' performances since it was cut and edited out. Some fans also questioned the reason for the reduced airtime, adding that they don't like fast-moving episodes.
Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
This week, the series introduced viewers to a new guest judge, and it was none other than country singer Maren Morris and LQBT activist Ts Madison. For their challenge, the contestants had to create an ultimate infomercial for a queer afterlife.
Similar to all acting challenges over the past seasons, this week the contestant's acting skills received mixed reactions from the judges. The highlight was when Sasha Colby performed her neck-snapping trick that left everyone erupting in laughter.
This week, Loosey LaDuca also made up for her poor performance during last week's premiere with an impeccable impression of famed singer Dolly Parton. The contestants then had to compete in a Metallica-themed runway, and Sasha Colby won the episode.
Amethyst found herself in the bottom two once again this week alongside Princess Poppy. The two had to fight to save themselves from elimination in a lip sync challenge. They had to lip sync to Diana Ross's Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.
Ultimately, Amethyst impressed the judges the most and saved herself a spot in next week's competition. This brought Princess Poppy's time in the competition to an early end.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.