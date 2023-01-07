“Just too iconic!”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans surprised to see Ariana Grande appear as Ornacia in season 15 premiere 

MTV's popular reality Tv competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race recently returned for a brand-new season on Friday night, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The newest installment of the show introduced viewers to 16 brand new contestants who will be battling it out against each other to emerge victorious.
The 16 new drag queens will be vying for the ultimate prize of $200,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. The contestants introduced were a mix of known faces from the drag queen world and newcomers ready to make an impact in the industry. While fans and viewers were excited to see the new queens enter the werk room, they were even more excited to see Ariana Grande.
The drag queens were introduced in two batches. After the first eight contestants arrived in the werk room, they were stunned to see Ornacia walk in.
Ornacia is a costume that Vivacious wore during her entry in season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. But upon unmasking, contestants were shocked to see famed singer Ariana Grande, who was the surprise special guest to grace the stage during the season premiere.
Apart from the contestants, fans were also surprised and excited by Ariana's entry. Many took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans can't stop gushing about Ariana Grande's entry in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere
After revealing herself, Ariana told the drag queens:
"I think drag is the most infectious and joyous art form that is there. Thank you guys for bringing so much joy to the lives of drag race fans and to everyone."
Following her entry, fans flooded Twitter with posts appreciating Ariana Grande's appearance as Ornacia. A few fans were also confused as to why Ariana surprised only the first set of contestants and not the second set.
List of drag queens competing this season in RuPaul’s Drag Race
The official synopsis for season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race reads:
"Hosted by RuPaul, drag queens from across the country face off in feats of fashion, acting, comedy and more in hopes of winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar."
The 16 queens taking part in season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race are as follows:
- Mistress Isabelle Brooks - Houston, Texas
- Princess Poppy - San Francisco, California
- Robin Fierce - Hartford, Connecticut
- Salina EsTitties - Los Angeles, California
- Sasha Colby - Los Angeles, California
- Sugar - Los Angeles, California
- Spice - Los Angeles, California
- Amethyst - West Hartford, Connecticut
- Anetra - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Aura Mayari - Nashville, Tennessee
- Irene Dubois - Seattle, Washington
- Jax - Queens, New York
- Loosey LaDuca - Ansonia, Connecticut
- Luxx Noir London - East Orange, New Jersey
- Malaysia Babydoll Foxx - Miami, Florida
- Marcia Marcia Marcia - New York City, New York
RuPaul’s Drag Race airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.