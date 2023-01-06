What time will RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 air on MTV? Contestants, guest judges and more explored

The much-awaited drag show is back on television. RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is set to premiere on Friday, January 6, at 8 pm ET on its new home, MTV. The latest installment will feature 16 drag queens who will showcase their talent on stage to claim the coveted title of "America’s Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 – the highest in the history of the main franchise.

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race will include familiar contestants in the drag world, as well as introduce new faces to viewers who will sashay their way to impress the judges and the viewers. Television host Ross Mathews, designer Carson Kressley, and singer Michelle Visage are among the judges for this season. Popular singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is set to appear as a judge at the season premiere.

The hit series has now found a new home, considering its move from VH1 to MTV this season. The show will also have a number of several guest judges, including Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck.

A look at RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestants

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will have new drag queens make their appearance for a chance to win the coveted title and cash prize. The contestants are ready to battle it out and give it their all.

Season 14 finalist Bosco's drag sister, Irene Dubois, and Kerri Colby’s legendary drag mother, Sasha Colby, will both partake in the show. Viewers will have to tune in to see which of these 16 contestants stands victorious at the end.

Check out the full list of contestants for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 below:

Amethyst - West Hartford, Connecticut Anetra - Las Vegas, Nevada Aura Mayari - Nashville, Tennessee Irene Dubois - Seattle, Washington Jax - Queens, New York Loosey LaDuca - Ansonia, Connecticut Luxx Noir London - East Orange, New Jersey Malaysia Babydoll Foxx - Miami, Florida Marcia Marcia Marcia - New York City, New York Mistress Isabelle Brooks - Houston, Texas Princess Poppy - San Francisco, California Robin Fierce - Hartford, Connecticut Salina EsTitties - Los Angeles, California Sasha Colby - Los Angeles, California Sugar - Los Angeles, California Spice - Los Angeles, California

Actress and LGBT activist Ts Madison will serve as a rotating judge in addition to the returning judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews. Throughout the season, RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will see several guest judges gracing the show, including popular singer Ariana Grande serving as the guest judge in the premiere episode this Friday.

What to expect from season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race?

The premiere episode of RuPaul's Drag Race will introduce drag queens who will compete against each other throughout season 15 to win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. The first five minutes of the premiere showcased a few of the contestants entering the stage and interacting with fellow competitors.

Irene Dubois was the first to enter and joked about the scent of her perfume. She also introduced herself to viewers as someone whose drag outfit is inspired by sci-fi fantasy and ruling an "alien kingdom." Luxx Noir London showed up next, following which the two queens debated the latter's hair length.

Aura Mayari then made her debut on RuPaul's Drag Race, stating how her drag is inspired by "a little bit of Beyoncé, a little bit of Rihanna, and a little bit of Justin Bieber." Throughout their interactions, the drag queens found Luxx's confidence "delusional." Next to enter the stage was Marcia Marcia Marcia with a bandage over her nose, a reference to her namesake Brady Bunch character.

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, drag queens will put their best foot forward throughout the competition. They intend to impress both the judges and the viewers while bringing a variety of styles, flairs, and personas to the stage.

Don't forget to tune in to witness the drag queens in action this Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

