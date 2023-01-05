RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 cast: Meet the 16 drag queens

RuPaul's Drag Race is returning with 16 new queens, a super-sized premiere, and the biggest prize as of yet. For the first time in the "herstory" of the Emmy Award-winning show, the reality competition will see twins fighting for the same prize.

MTV’s press release for the upcoming show reads as:

"The new season ushers in 16 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner – the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise. Additionally, the upcoming season will feature the landmark 200th episode."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will premiere on Friday, January 6, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

From Anetra to Jax: Meet the 16 drag queens set to participate in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15

RuPaul's Drag Race returns with a brand new lineup of queens who have their eyes on the grand prize. The queens set to participate in the upcoming season are beautiful, unique, and bold, but to win the series, they must have charisma, uniqueness, nerves, and talent. Set to appear on the show are:

1) Amethyst

The fusion of pop and meme culture, Amethyst hails from Connecticut and is well-known in the drag circuit, popular for her wit and comedic skills.

Her MTV bio states:

"She’s pretty, witty and she’s come to slay"

2) Anetra

The stunt queen from 'Sin City' Las Vegas is set to participate in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. She is known for her splits and her dips, and knows how to rock the stage.

Her bio states:

"With serious Taekwondo skills, she’s ready to take all the other queens out, one by one. Chop ‘til ya drop!"

3) Aura Mayari

The Filipina queen is known in the drag circuits of Nashville, as her style has been known to bring a “little s*xy swagger”.

Her bio states:

"It’s time to get caught up in the electrifying aura of Aura Mayari"

4) Irene Dubois

The alien queen, who likes to combine glam with wit and grit is Bosco’s drag sister, who is known to be eclectic and extravagant “with a touch of high drama.”

5) Jax

Jax likes to describe herself as "Simone Biles of drag" as she grew up doing gymnastics and competitive cheer.

Her MTV bio states:

"Get ready for flips and twirls galore, because Jax is here to get things jumpin’!"

6) Loosey LaDuca

The drag queen doubles down as a construction worker during the day and has spent over a decade in the Connecticut drag scene. She’s a mixture of “showgirl sass and campy charisma.”

7) Luxx Noir London

Luxx is RuPaul's Drag Race season 15’s youngest queen, as she is currently 22 years old. What she lacks in years, however, she makes up with her attitude.

8) Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

The first Miami queen to enter RuPaul's Drag Race is a professional make-up artist and hair stylist for celebrities, who is set to show the younger queens what “real drag is.”

9) Marcia Marcia Marcia

From New York, this queen is a singer, dancer, and a complete talent powerhouse. She’s ready to bring “Broadway chops to the mainstage.”

10) Mistress Isabelle Brooks

The self-proclaimed "Houston’s heavyweight champion” is set to showcase classic Southern drag.

Her MTV bio reads:

"Gutsy, glamorous, and full of attitude, our Miss Brooks was raised in the spangled world of Texas drag, and now she’s ready to rule the school."

11) Princess Poppy

Princess Poppy brings beauty and an edge to the stage. She’s a singer, rapper, actress, and dancer who has a wicked sense of humor.

12) Robin Fierce

Connecticut’s grand diva is set to participate in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. She’s set to bring the “Beyonce sass and Diahann Carrol class” to the main stage. The otherwise mellow queen is known to set the stage on fire with her kicks and cartwheels

13) Salina EsT*tties

Representing Los Angeles in the upcoming drag competition is this campy queen.

Her MTV bio reads:

"¡Hola! Salina EsT*tties is a brassy, sassy Latinx diva repping L.A, baby!"

14) Sasha Colby

From the House of Colby, Kerri Colby’s drag mother, Sasha/Miss Continental is set to appear on the mainstage this season. She’s been doing drag for over 20 years and is set to live up to her “legendary reputation.”

15) Sugar

Social media superstar Sugar is ready to compete against her twin sister for the crown. She and her sister are TikTok famous and Sugar claims that she’s the prettier one.

16) Spice

The other half of the identical twins, Spice is set to bring fun and drama this season. While Sugar may be the prettier one, Spice is the edgier of them, according to her.

