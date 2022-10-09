"Clout chasers": Beyonce and Right Said Fred sampling controversy explained as fans defend the singer

Beyonce has slammed Right Said Fred for accusing her of using their song I'm Too Sexy without their permission. The singer stated that the allegations are "erroneous and incredibly disparaging."

She mentioned that her song Alien Superstar has not sampled Right Said Fred’s song. The singer called it an introduction where the song I’m Too Sexy is paraphrased via re-recording.

According to the artist, permission had to be taken from the songwriting publisher instead of the owners of the song, and they were permitted the same. She added:

“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August 2022.”

Cozy 🐝 Note carter 🐝 @CozySuperAlien ! twitter.com/leo_9481/statu… leo⁴ @leo_9481 never have I seen so many locals defend Beyoncé... never have I seen so many locals defend Beyoncé... https://t.co/T9mUzJyQv3 No Becos suddenly some ignorant clowns wanna insist Beyoncé calls who she’s sampling like that has ever being a thing. I’m glad these ppl in the comments knows the process n know they are clout chasers……Anybody agreeing with erm just wanna humble Beyoncé and is def full of No Becos suddenly some ignorant clowns wanna insist Beyoncé calls who she’s sampling like that has ever being a thing. I’m glad these ppl in the comments knows the process n know they are clout chasers……Anybody agreeing with erm just wanna humble Beyoncé and is def full of 💩! twitter.com/leo_9481/statu…

The Lion King star claimed that the brothers received credit as co-writers and were also paid for the song. She also added that the brothers are yet to get a portion of the song’s royalties, which is more than what she is being paid. Beyonce said:

“Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false.”

Beyonce’s fans take her side on Twitter amidst the feud between the artists

While Beyonce was accused by Right Said Fred of using their song I’m Too Sexy without any permission, her fans slammed the brothers on Twitter for targeting her:

Britt With An IE @seedofsenoj Right Said Fred coming for Beyoncé for singing “I’m too classy for this world” but having NOTHING to say about Future & Drake’s “Way Too Sexy” is wild… Tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about how easy it is to attack black women. They got paid & they need to 🤫🤐 Right Said Fred coming for Beyoncé for singing “I’m too classy for this world” but having NOTHING to say about Future & Drake’s “Way Too Sexy” is wild… Tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about how easy it is to attack black women. They got paid & they need to 🤫🤐

Rosa Ayala @rosaayala33 @theninaparker Right Said Fred probably wrote the song, but they don't own it, Beyonce went to the publisher who owns the song now, that's how it is now, they should be mad at the publisher, or record label or manager who sold the song, or themselves for giving it away. @theninaparker Right Said Fred probably wrote the song, but they don't own it, Beyonce went to the publisher who owns the song now, that's how it is now, they should be mad at the publisher, or record label or manager who sold the song, or themselves for giving it away.

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. @MJFINESSELOVER Right Said Fred tried to win in the court of public opinion in an attempt to spread a lie about Beyoncé, and she shut that shit DOWN! Beyoncé is a businesswoman! She ALWAYS goes through the proper channels to clear music! Right Said Fred tried to win in the court of public opinion in an attempt to spread a lie about Beyoncé, and she shut that shit DOWN! Beyoncé is a businesswoman! She ALWAYS goes through the proper channels to clear music!

Citizen Paul Templeman 🪧 @PaulTempleman6 According to Right Said Fred, Beyoncé should not use 'I'm Too Sexy.'



I think she is far better qualified to sing it than they are. According to Right Said Fred, Beyoncé should not use 'I'm Too Sexy.'I think she is far better qualified to sing it than they are.

Right Said Fred expressed their frustration at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. Awards in London and said that the Dreamgirls star used their song in her track Alien Superstar. In an interview with The Sun, the brothers said that the artist usually approaches them, but Beyonce did not do that. Stating that she is an arrogant person, they said:

“She just had probably thought ‘come and get me’, so we heard about it after the fact, when you did.”

Right Said Fred claimed that Beyonce sampled their song in her track (Images via Manfred Schmid and Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

I’m Too Sexy was previously used by Drake and Taylor Swift in their songs, but they approached the brothers first. They mentioned that to use their melody, artists must send their demo and they will approve it. They continued:

“With this Beyonce thing there are 22 writers, it’s ridiculous, so we would get about 40p. The reason that is happening we think is because there is so little money now in the actual sales people like friends, golfing partners, engineers, bookers and the guy who brings the coke, they all want a cut.”

The duo stated that they let it go since they are not interested in arguing with someone powerful and well-known.

Alien Superstar is one of the singles from Beyonce’s seventh studio album Renaissance. The album was released on July 29, 2022, and received positive reviews from the audience. It reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Poll : 0 votes