RuPaul’s Drag Race: Fans have mixed reactions after Irene Dubois gets eliminated in season 15 premiere 

RuPaul’s Drag Race returned for season 15 on Friday night, January 6, 2023 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on MTV. The popular reality TV drag queen competition series introduced viewers to 16 new stunning contestants who will be battling it out against each other to walk away are the winners.

Some of the 16 new drag queens that joined the werk room are well-known in the drag queen community. Some of them are novices eager to make their own impact in the field. But they are all competing for the same goal. None other than the $200,000 grand prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar are at stake.

RuPaul's Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace



Ariana Grande joins us for the two-hour A premiere fit for a QUEEN!Ariana Grande joins us for the two-hour #DragRace season premiere – tonight at 8/7c, NOW ON @mtv A premiere fit for a QUEEN! 👑 Ariana Grande joins us for the two-hour #DragRace season premiere – tonight at 8/7c, NOW ON @mtv 👠 https://t.co/T1qtvnBsiL

The official synopsis for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 reads,

"Hosted by RuPaul, drag queens from across the country face off in feats of fashion, acting, comedy and more in hopes of winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar."

For the premiere, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 aired with two back-to-back episodes on MTV. The series introduced the contestants and also gave them a surprise by bringing in Ariana Grande as a special guest judge. Once they were done with the introduction, the contestants battled it out in the mini challenge.

Later, the contestants had to choreograph and perform a group number. Following that was the main challenge where the drag queens had to portray their talent. The final round was the Runway. The category was called, Who is she?

The judges had to reach a conclusion following the performances by each contestant. Irene Dubois and Amethyst ultimately finished in the bottom two and were required to lip sync for life. They were asked to perform to 7 Rings by Ariana Grande.

RuPaul's Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace #DragRace Who are you rooting for in the first lip sync of Season 15?! Who are you rooting for in the first lip sync of Season 15?! 👇 #DragRace https://t.co/k80u8YWktA

Post deliberation, RuPaul Charles revealed that Irene Dubois's time on the show came to an early end. Upon witnessing Irene's elimination, fans took to social media to share their opinions. While some are upset with her departure, a few are glad about it and claim they saw it coming.

Irene Dubois' elimination from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 leaves fans with mixed reactions

Taking to Twitter, fans were shocked that after winning the mini challenge, Irene underperformed during the main challenge that set her back. Some people asserted that the drag queen deserved to be sent home for everything she disclosed. A few supporters also stated that they will miss her in the competition and that they didn't anticipate her elimination so soon.

maru @symonyay wow irene really was the first one to come in and come out this season is brutal #dragrace wow irene really was the first one to come in and come out this season is brutal #dragrace

Reece ✨❤️ @FirkinDavis #DragRace15 #dragrace Irene shouldn’t have gone home SO EARLY!! I was praying they did an early double shantay. My face after the episode Irene shouldn’t have gone home SO EARLY!! I was praying they did an early double shantay. My face after the episode 😧 #DragRace15 #dragrace

Ashlee 🧘🏾‍♀️🪷🫧 @Ashcash1027 Now Irene talked too much shit for her to display what she did at the talent show…. #DragRace Now Irene talked too much shit for her to display what she did at the talent show…. #DragRace https://t.co/i7e6z31HQ8

maybe: igig @igiglim Irene gave us great TV but all that talk just for her to get the chop 🥹 #DragRace Irene gave us great TV but all that talk just for her to get the chop 🥹 #DragRace https://t.co/LTkgUCEdFC

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere

For the mini challenge, the contestants had to take part in a photoshoot that was inspired by season one and season two of the popular reality TV show. Out of the 16 drag queens, Irene Dubois impressed RuPaul the most and emerged as the winner. She won $2,500 for the mini challenge. But when it came to the main challenge, she canned it with what was supposed to be a comedy skit on how to make ice water.

None of the judges were impressed with her performance. Ultimately, she found herself in the bottom two and had to lip sync for life. But it wasn't as great as Amethyst, who ended up winning the round.

Sadly, this meant it was the end of the road for Irene on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

