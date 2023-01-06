How old was Diane Keaton in Father of the Bride? Viral tweet sparks aging debate

A viral tweet using the film Father of the Bride as an example of age depictions of people in their mid-40s recently sparked an online debate.

In December 2022, a Twitter user named Jessica Ellis posted a picture of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton from the '90s comedy film, comparing how characters of the mid-40s age group were depicted in Hollywood back then vs. now.

"An unbelievable thing that has changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45-year-olds looked like."

When the film, Father of the Bride, was released, Diane Keaton was 49 and Steve Martin was 50.

Several Twitter users compared today's celebrities in their 40s, viz Kim Kardashian, Jessica Chastain, etc., and how differently they dress as compared to the same age group shown in the films.

"They could be my parents": Twitter reactions on the viral picture from Father of the Bride

The viral picture from Father of the Bride shows two characters, who have a 22-year-old daughter. Martin is seen dressed in a beige business suit while Diane Keaton is seen wearing pears.

Aside from her initial tweet, Ellis also stated that the way these characters were depicted three decades ago is the reason why "Millennials live with a sneaking suspicion we have never gotten our s**t together."

Jessica Ellis @baddestmamajama People are being willfully annoying so to clarify:

1. The CHARACTERS are in their mid-40s, this is repeatedly established across both films

2. It’s not Steve’s hair, it is the STYLING. The “ideal” was to be a person in old lady twinsets and pearls *by your 40s* People are being willfully annoying so to clarify:1. The CHARACTERS are in their mid-40s, this is repeatedly established across both films2. It’s not Steve’s hair, it is the STYLING. The “ideal” was to be a person in old lady twinsets and pearls *by your 40s*

The user also pointed out that it was Diane Keaton's character's appearance and "styling" in the film that made her look like an ideal person with twinsets and pearls by their 40s.

After the picture went viral, several users chimed in on the Twitter thread and compared how in thirty years, today's wardrobe will be considered old people's clothes.

Others just gave examples of other hits like Golden Girls and how characters of the show were supposed to be in their fifties but looked way older than that.

Some also gave examples of how today's celebrities in their mid-40s dress.

Robsy @Theburbanist @baddestmamajama What if I told you our skinny jeans, Converse, and awesome t-shirt collections will be the new Old People wardrobe? @baddestmamajama What if I told you our skinny jeans, Converse, and awesome t-shirt collections will be the new Old People wardrobe?

grant @reverendpom Jessica Ellis @baddestmamajama An unbelievable thing that has changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45 year-olds looked like. An unbelievable thing that has changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45 year-olds looked like. https://t.co/UZ0DR8wEWm Two 45 year old actors today yeah we live in a society twitter.com/baddestmamajam… Two 45 year old actors today yeah we live in a society twitter.com/baddestmamajam… https://t.co/BEODOMDZvw

Michael Buckley @HeyBuckHey @baddestmamajama Haha I’m 47 now and still feel like they could be my parents. People take care of their skin and teeth so much better now. And of course there are no fashion rules now. 🕺 @baddestmamajama Haha I’m 47 now and still feel like they could be my parents. People take care of their skin and teeth so much better now. And of course there are no fashion rules now. 🕺

Johan Lenox @johanlenox @baddestmamajama if you think that’s crazy in 1978 this is was 18 year olds were supposed to look like @baddestmamajama if you think that’s crazy in 1978 this is was 18 year olds were supposed to look like https://t.co/upcCrIQVRT

Basically Assassination Coordinates @namssor224 @baddestmamajama Jason Alexander being 29 when Seinfeld started has always blown my mind @baddestmamajama Jason Alexander being 29 when Seinfeld started has always blown my mind

skim @skimcasual @baddestmamajama Growing up in Korea, I assumed white people just show age harsher than everyone else. They always looked past middle age in movies. @baddestmamajama Growing up in Korea, I assumed white people just show age harsher than everyone else. They always looked past middle age in movies.

Elena Mikalsen @DrElenaMikalsen Jessica Ellis @baddestmamajama An unbelievable thing that has changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45 year-olds looked like. An unbelievable thing that has changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45 year-olds looked like. https://t.co/UZ0DR8wEWm I hate to say it, but this is still what many white upper class parents of the bride look like. twitter.com/baddestmamajam… I hate to say it, but this is still what many white upper class parents of the bride look like. twitter.com/baddestmamajam…

maybe batwoman @okdatapad @baddestmamajama in thirty years there will be 70-year-old men calling each other "dude" @baddestmamajama in thirty years there will be 70-year-old men calling each other "dude"

Father of the Bride is not the only film that has sparked a conversation about age depiction in Hollywood. Several other films, including Disney's High School Musical series, have also raised eyebrows as to how teenage kids are shown these days.

Fit celebrities like Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, and Anne Hathaway garner praise for their toned bodies and youthful appearance, which allows them to play characters much younger than their actual age.

In a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast, Diane Keaton stated that the depiction of women and writing off their characters after a certain age has certainly improved over the past few years.

She stated that the expansion of streaming platforms and television channels has added a number of possibilities for women:

"Regarding acting and the possibilities of anybody getting work, when you compare it to 20 years ago, it's so much better. There's so much more availability in so many more venues, so there are more jobs."

She stated that in today's time, there are several outlets and networks for entertainment, along with digital options like YouTube.

"There's a plethora of possibilities in comparison to when I was coming up. Back then, it was just the movies and some television shows."

Helmed by Charles Shyer, Father of the Bride was released in 1991 and starred Keaton, Martin, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern, BD Wong, Peter Michael Goetz, etc., in key roles.

