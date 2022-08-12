Does Diane Keaton have any children? Actress makes rare appearance with family at Hollywood ceremony

Diane Keaton and her family were recently spotted at an event at the TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11. Her daughter Dexter’s husband Jordan White was also seen with them.

Keaton, who adopted both her children, was seen in white trousers with a black polka-dot shirt, black blazer, belt, and signature hat.

While delivering the speech, the actress said that she feels lucky to be standing in front of everyone at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. She added that it is the same place where she first started fantasizing about the possibility of a dream.

The actress continued,

“I’m still that little Diane Hall all knotted up in emotion. I used to dream of being on the silver screen and I just want to thank you.”

Dexter also posted a picture of herself alongside her mother and brother stating that she is proud of her and it is an incredible honor.

Further details about Diane Keaton’s children

Although Diane Keaton has been linked to many well-known personalities in the past, she never had any children with them as none of these relationships lasted very long.

Speaking about being older and unmarried in 2001, Keaton said that it did not affect her life. She adopted two kids and stated that motherhood has completely changed her and it is the most humbling experience she has ever had.

Keaton's two kids are her daughter Dexter and son Duke Keaton.

1. Dexter Keaton

Dexter Keaton was adopted in 1996 and has been spotted with her mother on the red carpet at several events and posts about her mother on social media. She got engaged to Jordan White in November 2020 and the pair tied the knot the following year.

2. Duke Keaton

Duke Keaton was adopted in 2001 and has preferred to keep his personal life away from the limelight. He is not following in his mother’s footsteps and pursuing acting.

However, he loves cooking and has posted several chef tutorials on social media. Duke has another Instagram account where he posts pictures featuring beautiful landscapes and moments from his international travels.

Diane Keaton’s relationship history

Diane Keaton speaks onstage during the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Diane Keaton was romantically linked to director Woody Allen while she was working on the 1969 Broadway production of Play It Again, Sam. They resided together for some time and collaborated on eight films between 1971 and 1993. However, they continue to remain close friends.

Keaton then dated Warren Beatty in 1979 and they worked together on the historical drama film, Reds. The relationship gained a lot of attention in magazines and media and ended following the wrap-up of Reds.

Reports say that their relationship was affected due to issues with the production during the making of the film alongside financial and scheduling conflicts.

The 76-year-old was in a relationship with well-known actor Al Pacino and they separated after filming The Godfather Part III.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave