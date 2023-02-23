"Whiney child": Married at First Sight fans slam Domynique as she refuses to move in with Mackinley

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 8, titled Poised for Battle, aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 22 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Domynique and Mackinley going through a rough patch after the former realized that Mackinley did not own a place and was living in his family friend's basement.

Domynique tried to talk to her about the same and the fact that throughout their honeymoon, she had to push him to do some adventurous activities.

When Mackinley pointed out that he never complained about her, Domynique said she did not want to have "petty arguments" and accused him of being negative. Mackinley did not hold back at the time and accused her of never making compromises. He added:

"I feel like I've been spiraling since the honeymoon. I feel like every day there's something else about me that you don't like, and I've made compromises over and over — whether it's horseback riding, the sailboat, the dogs."

Domynique did not answer him about the same and implied that he did not even care about his own dogs, who were staying back in his hometown. both wondered if they could stay together.

Married at First Sight fans agreed with Mackinley and felt that Domynique was whining over nothing.

Married at First Sight fans slam Domynique as she refuses to compromise

Pastor Cal gave the couple a visit to sort out their issues and was shocked to hear that Domynique did not have a husband like she said in her form, as she wanted an adventurous husband.

Mackinley clarified that he wanted an extroverted wife who wanted to go on adventures only once or twice every month, not every day.

Domynique also added that she did not like Mackinley's living situation and Pastor Cal tried to explain that it was not a big deal. However, Domynique announced that she was "over it," without clarifying if it was about the marriage or the conversation.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Domynique for not trying to save her marriage and blaming it all on Mackinley.

Radiance @radiance345 #MarriedAtFirstSight Dom has berated Mack the whole trip along with judging his living situation. So it’s understandable that he eventually had a breaking point, and blew up. #mafs #mafs nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville Dom has berated Mack the whole trip along with judging his living situation. So it’s understandable that he eventually had a breaking point, and blew up. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafsnashville #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville

Lisa Y @LGY1285 Dominyque is the most insufferable person - she “hates negativity” - yet she is constantly sucking the energy out of the room. Give her husband an annulment - she’s awful! #MAFS #MAFS nashville Dominyque is the most insufferable person - she “hates negativity” - yet she is constantly sucking the energy out of the room. Give her husband an annulment - she’s awful! #MAFS #MAFSnashville

BahamianLily @BahamianLily #MAFS I think Mackinley was in defense mode and was retaliating to Domynique's obvious disdain towards him. An immature tit-for-tat move probably meant to be as hurtful as she has been to him so far. She can dish it out but can't take it. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Nashville I think Mackinley was in defense mode and was retaliating to Domynique's obvious disdain towards him. An immature tit-for-tat move probably meant to be as hurtful as she has been to him so far. She can dish it out but can't take it. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSNashville

brianajade @brianajade10

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Dominiques concerns are not rational. Like, your mad about him living in a basement?? The man just moved here lol like, what am I missing with this girl?? #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville #MAFS nashville Dominiques concerns are not rational. Like, your mad about him living in a basement?? The man just moved here lol like, what am I missing with this girl?? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSnashville https://t.co/xVXUmObfQ2

Domynique claimed Mackinley is a different person off-camera at the Married at First Sight after-show

After the episode ended, Domynique appeared on a special episode on Lifetime where she claimed that Mackinley was negative and complained about everything when he was not in front of the camera.

She also said that Mackinley went on a five-minute rant about how Domynique was not his perfect match as described by him in the forms, before the arrival of Pastor Cal.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the Lifetime application one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes