"Emotional issues": Married at First Sight fans feel Nicole still has alcohol issues, warn Chris about her personality

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 5 aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the couples were seen enjoying their honeymoon in Jamaica. Nicole and Chris, who were already getting comfortable with each other, decided to "do some shots" on the beach. Nicole comfortably gulped down six shots and later on joked about puking in the ocean.

She later told her husband Chris, who was a stranger to her just days ago, about her dark past. Nicole admitted that she was heavily involved in alcohol until she was 28. She said that drinking like this reminded her of the "old Nicole" and added:

"Old Nicole was drinking a lot and I was pretty selfish because I wanted everything to be about me enjoying my best life."

Nicole also stated that it was only after she turned 28 that she began her personal growth journey, which included moving to Nashville. Chris understood Nicole's mindset and did not judge her for her past.

Married at First Sight fans, however, felt that Nicole had still not changed and warned Chris that the former had some kind of "emotional issues."

Married at First Sight fans warn Chris about Nicole's multiple issues

Earlier in the week, Nicole had shared another heartbreaking story with her husband about her ex-boyfriend, who was toxic and had burnt her with a cigerrate. She said that she let him do it, because she was convinced that she needed to prove her love for him. She also said:

"I am deserving of love... and I have changed for the better."

Even so, Chris praised Nicole's "strength, beauty and courage" and supported her through the vulnerable moment.

Married at First Sight fans were shocked by Nicole's multiple confessions and felt that she would never fully get out of her past.

Fans also warned Chris about the same, saying that "New Nicole" is really the "Old Nicole."

About Nicole and Chris

Nicole, 30, moved from New York to Nashville after getting fed up of the “toxic energy and even more toxic dating scene.” She moved to a new town for a change of perspective, but everything was shut down because of COVID just six weeks after her arrival in Nashville.

More recently, she was excited on her wedding day to find love again and was impressed by Chris’s gifts. She asked the cameras if she could get married right away.

Chris, who calls himself a good guy, also moved from Chicago to Nashville just three years ago but was unable to meet new people because of COVID.

Chris was impressed after seeing his wife at the altar and the two have not had any major fights yet.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

