"Emotional issues": Married at First Sight fans feel Nicole still has alcohol issues, warn Chris about her personality

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Feb 02, 2023 08:19 AM IST
Fans feel Nicole is not over her past (Image via Lifetime)
Married at First Sight season 16 episode 5 aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the couples were seen enjoying their honeymoon in Jamaica. Nicole and Chris, who were already getting comfortable with each other, decided to "do some shots" on the beach. Nicole comfortably gulped down six shots and later on joked about puking in the ocean.

She later told her husband Chris, who was a stranger to her just days ago, about her dark past. Nicole admitted that she was heavily involved in alcohol until she was 28. She said that drinking like this reminded her of the "old Nicole" and added:

"Old Nicole was drinking a lot and I was pretty selfish because I wanted everything to be about me enjoying my best life."

Nicole also stated that it was only after she turned 28 that she began her personal growth journey, which included moving to Nashville. Chris understood Nicole's mindset and did not judge her for her past.

Married at First Sight fans, however, felt that Nicole had still not changed and warned Chris that the former had some kind of "emotional issues."

Well, get ready because Nicole looks like she has five personalities that each have emotional issues. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville

Married at First Sight fans warn Chris about Nicole's multiple issues

Earlier in the week, Nicole had shared another heartbreaking story with her husband about her ex-boyfriend, who was toxic and had burnt her with a cigerrate. She said that she let him do it, because she was convinced that she needed to prove her love for him. She also said:

"I am deserving of love... and I have changed for the better."

Even so, Chris praised Nicole's "strength, beauty and courage" and supported her through the vulnerable moment.

Married at First Sight fans were shocked by Nicole's multiple confessions and felt that she would never fully get out of her past.

Fans also warned Chris about the same, saying that "New Nicole" is really the "Old Nicole."

When someone tells you who they are, believe them. Chris remember this conversation. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville #MAFS https://t.co/z7jikbc9KH
I’m thinking “old”drunk Nicole is like Chuckies Bride. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville https://t.co/AARIaDzpqE
Pssst Chris….new Nicole IS old Nicole….#MAFS #MAFSNashville @MAFSLifetime https://t.co/sV5n8qtkWO
Nicole can never seem to let go of her past!! #MAFS #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight
When she refers to past self as “old Nicole” during the first week of meeting her 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #mafs #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight
Nicole finna run that man AWAY chile #mafs #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville https://t.co/ye9eCtDq4f
I think this will be a learning experience for Nicole. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville
Is Nicole hiding the crazy like Lindy? #MAFS #MAFSNashville -D
Nicole got like 10 past versions of herself. That's kinda concerning #MAFS #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville https://t.co/VqFLzPgTr4
Like every single scene, Nicole is dumping more and more of her trauma onto that man. He is not gonna wanna deal with her and all them demons she fighting#mafs #MAFSnashville #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville https://t.co/W6pFRyBdt9

About Nicole and Chris

Nicole, 30, moved from New York to Nashville after getting fed up of the “toxic energy and even more toxic dating scene.” She moved to a new town for a change of perspective, but everything was shut down because of COVID just six weeks after her arrival in Nashville.

More recently, she was excited on her wedding day to find love again and was impressed by Chris’s gifts. She asked the cameras if she could get married right away.

Chris, who calls himself a good guy, also moved from Chicago to Nashville just three years ago but was unable to meet new people because of COVID.

Chris was impressed after seeing his wife at the altar and the two have not had any major fights yet.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

