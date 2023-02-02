"Will never work": Married at First Sight fans don't believe that Gina and Clint have any chemistry

Episode 5 of Married at First Sight season 16 aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, January 1 at 8 pm ET.

On the episode, four couples were seen enjoying their honeymoon in Jamaica by going on ATV rides and doing other adventurous activities together. However, one of the couples, Gina and Clint, did not seem to enjoy each other's company.

They rode a bus together, which got lost, and both of them behaved very awkwardly around each other. They even resorted to talking about "bus handles" to cut the tension.

Clint was impressed by how calmly Gina handled the situation but was immediately hurt as his wife confessed that she did not like redheads or gingers. Gina said that the physical attraction was "unexplainable" and that she still had an "open mind" when it came to her marriage.

Gina also admitted:

"I think it can grow over time, just with spending more time together [and] how someone treats you; like, you watching them in your day-to-day life and being inspired by them; or someone making you laugh or enjoying their personality."

Almost as a way to get back at her, Clint decided to call out Gina for her physical features in front of the entire group.

Married at First Sight fans called out Gina for saying that she was not attracted to her husband. Fans also felt that Clint and Gina's marriage would never work.

Married at First Sight fans slam Gina for commenting on Clint's physical features

Previously, Gina had praised Clint's body and said that he was 12/10 because of his personality.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Gina only mentioned "redheads" to hurt Clint and that was why Clint ultimately commented on Gina's body in front of everyone.

Fans did not feel that the couple had any chemistry or common interests to form a bond, despite living in the same building. They were also shocked to see the couple talk about the bus handles and slammed Gina for her words.

Petty Shawn @iamShawn8810



#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs Gina and Clint look like those two friends that made a pact that if they weren’t married by 35 they’d marry each other #mafs nashville #marriedatfirstnashville Gina and Clint look like those two friends that made a pact that if they weren’t married by 35 they’d marry each other #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsnashville #marriedatfirstnashville

realityfun @realityfun2 🤣

Honesty is good…but so is a little filter sometimes 🤣 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS I don’t think Clint needed much more explanation after Gina said she’s not attracted to him. Girl, I think he got it the first timeHonesty is good…but so is a little filter sometimes 🤣 #MAFS nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville I don’t think Clint needed much more explanation after Gina said she’s not attracted to him. Girl, I think he got it the first time 😬🤣Honesty is good…but so is a little filter sometimes 🤣😐 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville https://t.co/92Ze8zYuXK

Oh damn, Gina just CRUSHED Clint. You could tell that really hurt. She made me feel bad for him. #MAFS #MAFSnashville

About Gina and Clint

Gina has been working as a hairstylist for the past nine years after getting her cosmetology license. She had a breakup four years ago and stopped dating people after that. She hoped to find a man with whom “she can dream, travel, and potentially build a family” during the experiment.

Clint, on the other hand, is a 40-year-old account executive and calls himself a “lifelong learner.” He is an “adventurer and wanted to find a partner who becomes the “co-author” of their story together.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episodes on the network's website and Hulu plus.

