"Real love always comes back": Reports of HyunA and DAWN back together send fans into a frenzy

Nearly two months after announcing their breakup, HyunA and DAWN are reportedly back together. On January 27, 2023, South Korean outlet News1 reported that the two singers were spotted attending foreign and local events together. As per insiders, have decided to give their relationship another chance.

The PING PONG singers broke many hearts across the globe when they informed fans of their breakup in November last year. The two were also engaged for several months and were one of the few K-pop idols who had publicly announced their relationship years ago when it was extremely taboo.

A fan's reaction to the duo's reunion rumor (Image via Twitter)

Reports of the duo getting back together filled K-pop fans with excitement and enthusiasm. While one mentioned that “real love always comes back,” others mentioned that they have started believing in love again.

Fans pour in full support as HyunA and DAWN reportedly get back together

kitsu #dawnisback @hyunahtheworld timeline full of dawn and hyuna i love it here again timeline full of dawn and hyuna i love it here again https://t.co/3lzuUQGvFs

HyunA and DAWN’s love story is well-known in the K-pop industry and fandom. The two began dating in 2016, went public in 2018 and announced their engagement in February amidst much celebration last year.

Fans had happily witnessed the duo break the stereotypes of being restricted as a K-pop idol all these years. However, their break-up announcement on November 30, 2022 left many heartbroken.

Fans commented that they lost faith in the emotion of love but it now seems to be returning. As per industry insiders, the ex-couple were spotted at several local and foreign schedules together and “did not hide their affection for each other,” reported News1.

K-pop fans across the globe couldn’t stop themselves from showing their genuine surprise at the rumors. They also expressed their full support for the duo, in case the rumors were true. Take a look at how fans reacted below:

kk¹² | moonlight sunrise! @yeojinsfairy hyuna and dawn are apparently back together? all of a sudden i believe in love hyuna and dawn are apparently back together? all of a sudden i believe in love https://t.co/UHchLMGKtJ

ً @hei6zou EVERYBODY CHEER HYUNA AND DAWN BACK TOGETHER? EVERYBODY CHEER HYUNA AND DAWN BACK TOGETHER?

m a r a @Hula0ps Honestly I'll be very happy is hyuna and dawn got back together but I'm waiting for an actual statement/proof because a comment under a pic is not enough imo Honestly I'll be very happy is hyuna and dawn got back together but I'm waiting for an actual statement/proof because a comment under a pic is not enough imo

🪺ni⁷⚢ @gaybangtan420 i am a hyuna and dawn truther till my last breath i am a hyuna and dawn truther till my last breath

ioana ☆.°.• ☁️ @strawbaerrie_ wait wdym hyuna and dawn are back together??? love is real wait wdym hyuna and dawn are back together??? love is real

Way 🧘🏾‍♀️ @way_iswhy HyunA and Dawn better not play me like that again istg HyunA and Dawn better not play me like that again istg

olka⁷ vibes @komhvmin ngl I knew hyuna and dawn would get back together it was meant to be ngl I knew hyuna and dawn would get back together it was meant to be

Several netizens also noticed that HyunA had liked DAWN’s latest Instagram post. She had even commented fire emojis. This made fans’ belief of the two getting back together a bit stronger.

On the other hand, there are also some netizens who refuse to raise their hopes until an official statement for the same is given or the two singers address the rumor.

🍍 @hyunathinker just like how hyuna announced her breakup, she would announce her being back with dawn that same way too, so no, i’m not believing anything other than them still being friends and supporting each other rn. just like how hyuna announced her breakup, she would announce her being back with dawn that same way too, so no, i’m not believing anything other than them still being friends and supporting each other rn.

HyunA and DAWN’s agencies address the reports

Just a few hours after reports of the duo getting back together sent the internet into meltdown, their representatives stated that they were in the process of asking about the rumors with the singers. The agencies also denied that the duo went or spent time with each other on their respective international schedules. The representatives added that they usually only meet up for meals.

"We are confirming the rumor of reunion. It is not true that they accompanied them on overseas schedules. The two of them have never gone on schedule together. It's to the point of meeting outside and having a meal."

kkokkomi @kkokkomijey Hyuna and DAWN have reportedly gotten back together, almost 2 months after calling it quits. Hyuna and DAWN have reportedly gotten back together, almost 2 months after calling it quits. https://t.co/6JAxBosCTO

Meanwhile, HyunA was the first to announce the break up through an Instagram post on November 30, 2022. She wrote a simple caption saying that they have “decided to remain as good friends and colleagues.”

A day later, DAWN uploaded a warning post on Instagram threatening to sue people who were slandering his ex-fiance and mentioned that she was “still just as precious to me.”

